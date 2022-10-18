All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 2 Kids With Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa is a soon-to-be mom of three!

The former radio personality is expecting her third child in late October. The new arrival will join her twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 15 months, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

Zion and Zillion are Cannon's second set of twins, and two of his 10 kids. He also co-parents his 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

De La Rosa has shared that she has nothing but love for her children's siblings — and their moms. When asked if she knows any of the other women Cannon has fathered children with, De La Rosa replied, "Yes, only one of them."

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," she added. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart[sic] of. The rest of the woman[sic] I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well."

What else is there to know about Abby De La Rosa? Read on to learn about her career as a DJ and her life with her twin boys.

She is a DJ and former radio personality

After high school, De La Rosa attended a broadcasting school and pursued her passion for music in the radio industry. She has worked as a radio personality for Real 92.3, interviewing artists like Saweetie and Jack Harlow, and has also performed as a DJ.

She is pregnant with her third child

On June 3, 2022, De La Rosa announced on Instagram that she was expecting.

In the short clip, the mother of two sat on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY," smiling with her hand near her baby bump.

She did not confirm who the father is, but teased that she will be "posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know" on OnlyFans. On the subscription-only platform, she revealed she is expecting a girl.

In an Instagram Live shortly after sharing her pregnancy news, De La Rosa revealed that she is due on October 25, which is also her 32nd birthday. She plans to stick with her trend of first names that start with "Z" and added that she is trying "to find the best Z name I can find" for her new arrival.

Cannon joined her on a babymoon

In early October 2022, De La Rosa shared scenes on Instagram from her beach babymoon with Cannon as she prepared to welcome her third child.

Tagging the television host in one image on her Instagram Story, De La Rosa wrote, "I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."

In another photo, she wore a black bikini and a black long-sleeve lace maxi dress and posed next to Cannon, who wore a pale sweatsuit, as he posed with a hand on her bump.

She doesn't think Cannon is her "forever" partner

Despite sharing two children with Cannon, De La Rosa doesn't think things will romantically last "forever" between them. In a candid discussion with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022, she discussed her "open relationship" with the Masked Singer host.

"I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in," she shared. "I've always known the type of lifestyle he lived."

Referring to Cannon as her "primary partner" and "children's father," De La Rosa added that she knows "in my heart of hearts that this isn't my forever person."

"I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever," she said.

Cannon speaks highly of her

Cannon has faced criticism over his growing family and different partners, but he hasn't shied away from singing praises for De La Rosa.

When De La Rosa and Cannon celebrated Zion and Zillion's first birthday at Disneyland in June 2022, the Wild 'n Out host acknowledged his sons' "amazing" mother.

"And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!!" he wrote. "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!"

De La Rosa returned the praise and thanked Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins in September 2022. The DJ shared a sweet video of Zion and Zillion walking around in an empty house toward an open back door with the caption, "Here's to beautiful new beginnings. I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion 🙏🏽🤍."

She was "manifesting" pregnancy before her twins

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story in September 2021, the DJ revealed that her pregnancy with twins was something she and Cannon "were manifesting."

De La Rosa first learned that she was expecting in April 2020, but suffered a pregnancy loss. However, she discovered she was pregnant again that October on her 30th birthday, and welcomed twins Zion and Zillion on June 14, 2021.

When asked by a fan if the pregnancy was planned, De La Rosa replied, "First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby."

Though the twins came as a shock, she confirmed the pregnancy "was planned."

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date,' " she continued. "It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."