Who Is Denise Richards' Husband? All About Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has been married to her husband Aaron Phypers since 2018, but the pair's relationship goes back even further.

During a Bravo After Show for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former housewife recalled meeting Phypers at his work practice, a healing center in Malibu, where she was going for "preventative DNA repair."

"I started to see Aaron at his center," Richards said. She noted that Phypers "works with a lot of different people with a lot of different things," and their relationship started off as strictly professional. "We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests," she explained.

As the curiosity began to fade and the two became friendly, Richards realized she had "started to develop an attraction to him." She joked of their meet-cute: "I've never dated someone where I was going to them for a professional service."

Though the couple have celebrated several milestones in their relationship, like their marriage in 2018, they've also weathered a few storms, including allegations of having an open marriage. The former reality TV personality denied such rumors, stating she and Phypers are fully committed to each other and their family.

From his quickie engagement to Richards, to being her biggest champion on and off the camera, here's everything to know about Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers.

He was previously married to Nicollette Sheridan

Phypers was first romantically linked to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan in December 2014. The two kept their relationship, including their engagement and secret marriage, largely under wraps. In 2016, Sheridan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They had only been married for six months.

Their divorce wasn't finalized until two years later in 2018. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, neither Sheridan nor Phypers was granted spousal support, and a property division settlement agreement had been established. The former couple didn't have any children together.

He began dating Richards in June 2017

At the time of their engagement in September 2018, Richards and Phypers remained tight-lipped about the early stages of their blooming love. Phypers — whose divorce from Sheridan was finalized that August — proposed to the Wild Things actress just 15 months after they began dating in 2017. Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006; they share daughters Sam and Lola Rose.

"Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways."

The insider added, "The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they're pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They're just ready to start their married life together."

He married Richards 48 hours after proposing

With the help of event planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, the lovebirds tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2018 — just two days after getting engaged. Only a very small group of friends and family were invited to the private Malibu wedding.

"[Aaron] really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful," Richards previously told PEOPLE.

For her part, Richards opted to wear a romper with a detachable tulle skirt over a traditional wedding gown. "I wore a traditional dress for my first wedding, so I wanted something different this time," Richards said. The soap star added she liked the idea of a romper because she would leave the reception on the back of Phypers' motorcycle.

Designer Mark Zunino created the entire ensemble on a 24-hour deadline and it was "perfect," per the bride. "I didn't take the tulle skirt off until I got on his bike. I loved the skirt so much I wore it the entire evening."

He's adopting Richard's youngest daughter

In 2019, Richards revealed that Phypers had started the process of adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise Joni, whom she adopted in 2011. "He's amazing as a daddy," Richards gushed during an appearance on The Talk. "He's amazing with my daughters, and he's adopting my youngest, so it's really great."

Ahead of Father's Day 2020, Phypers received "the greatest gift" from Richards' youngest daughter. In a heartfelt tribute to Phypers on Instagram, Richards shared that Eloise, who has special needs, said the word "dad" for the very first time the month prior.

He helps produce content for Richards' OnlyFans page

While promoting her OnlyFans profile on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in 2022, Richards admitted that her husband is the creative force behind "a lot" of her content. "I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier 'cause I also think, 'Why not?' if I'm able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that's on my Instagram," Richards explained of her OnlyFans content, adding, "I do show my boobies, my tush."

Noting that similar photos of her already exist on the internet, Richards sometimes has "to do something else once in a while," which is where Phypers steps in. "Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, 'What do you think?' " Richards said.

He's an actor turned businessman

While also an actor, Phypers is more commonly recognized for his holistic healing center in Malibu. Revelations about the company and its services, including the level of threat it brings upon him and his family, caused quite an uproar on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Everything you've been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true," Phypers told Richards' former costars at a dinner party, to which Richards responded, "We already have people following us, be careful."

The Malibu center's treatment services are best described as "frequency medicine." Phypers explained, "I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don't heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information."

During her confessional, Richards further explained, "Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results and sometimes certain organizations don't like to see those results because they make a lot of money otherwise … And there's times we're followed."

Phypers went so far as to admit he has "people following me all the time," but Richards is "protected completely."



He stepped in to film Richards' 'B&B' love scenes during COVID

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards and her The Bold and the Beautiful costars were asked by production to tap their "husbands and significant others" to fill in for any human contact and "love scenes." During a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Richards admitted it's "been really fun" to film the more romantic scenes with her partner "because you're not pretending."

"I'm really grateful that Aaron is able to come, and it's been fun for all of us to see everyone's husbands and wives on set," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

Richards added that mannequins were used during filming to keep cast members eight feet away from one another.