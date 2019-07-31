WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelorette.

With Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette officially over, fans are already eager to find out who the franchise will select as its next leading man.

While an official name has not yet been announced, there are plenty of qualified men who are ready and willing to take on the title of Bachelor.

So who could possibly hand out roses next season on The Bachelor? Here are PEOPLE’s picks:

Mike Johnson

After Brown sent the San Antonio, Texas, portfolio manager home during an emotional goodbye, fans immediately started campaigning on Twitter for Johnson to be cast on The Bachelor.

If chosen, Johnson would make history as the first black man and the first military veteran to become the Bachelor.

Chris Harrison even said Johnson stands a solid chance of taking the lead next season.

“Of course he’s a contender [for Bachelor],” Harrison told PEOPLE. “How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

“He’s just a sweet guy,” he continued. “He gives the best hugs, the best smiles and the best advice. He’s just a really good man and yeah, of course he’s a contender.”

Peter Weber

After Weber was left brokenhearted when Brown broke up with him on Monday’s part one of the season finale, devoted fans ramped up their impassioned pleas on social media that the charming pilot become the new Bachelor.

And Weber told PEOPLE he’d definitely be on board to give out roses next time around if asked.

“I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “So it’s given me hope that I have more love to find. I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner.”

Tyler Cameron

Runner-up Cameron was a fan-favorite from the start of the season, with viewers swooning over his good looks and genuine personality.

Throughout the season, Cameron was outspoken in his defense of Brown as she fell victim to slut-shaming on social media — only making fans fall in love with him even more. After she was accused of “dry-humping” all of her contestants, Cameron tweeted, “let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey.”

And when Brown sparred with Luke Parker, this season’s most controversial contestant, on Twitter after his elimination, Cameron had her back. “Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah,” he tweeted. “You move mountains!”

During the live, in-studio portion of the Bachelorette finale on Tuesday night, Cameron continued to win over the hearts of Bachelor Nation — and Brown.

While Brown and Cameron reunited for the first time on stage following her split with ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt, it was evident that the pair still had feelings for one another. Brown boldly asked Cameron out on a date, and he happily agreed.

But, if that drink between the two doesn’t happen, Cameron could be a candidate for ABC’s next leading man.