Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? drops on June 25 on Apple TV+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Documentary Celebrates the Characters and Creator Charles M. Shulz

Fans of the Peanuts will soon get a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved characters' origins and gain further insight into its creator, Charles M. Shulz, thanks to Apple TV+.

The streaming service debuted a trailer on Friday for an upcoming documentary, titled Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Narrated by Lupita Nyong'o and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the upcoming release features interviews from friends, family, cartoonists and celebrity fans.

In the first look, stars including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith and Al Roker all share their love for the Peanuts universe.

"Even as a kid, I was cognizant of the fact that there is a man somewhere in America who sits at a large, slanted desk and he draws Peanuts," said Smith.

Charles Schulz Credit: Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock

Peanuts Credit: Everett

"Everybody knows what Lucy with the football means," Barrymore, 46, says.

"Here I am reading this comic strip and all of a sudden, there's a kid in there that looks like me," adds Roker of what the comic meant to him.

And filmmaker Paul Feig says that he "related to Charlie Brown so much" growing up.

The project for Apple TV+ hails from Grazer and Howard's Imagine Documentaries, which is behind non-fictional projects such as 2012's Katy Perry: Part of Me and D. Wade: Life Unexpected.

Schulz's Peanuts comic strip previously ran from 1950 until 2000 — the same year the cartoonist died of colon cancer. Peanuts followed a group of young children, led by Charlie Brown.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Credit: Apple TV+

Peanuts Credit: Everett

The comic strip's success resulted in the Peanuts scoring multiple TV specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It has also been adapted into several TV series, theater productions and films, including 2015's The Peanuts Movie.