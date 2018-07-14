Feeling Nostalgic! Whitney Port Sings Along to The Hills' Theme Song — Without Missing a Word!

Whitney Port can still feel the rain on her skin!

Even though it’s been eight years since the series finale of The Hills, Port, 33, still knows all the words to the reality show’s theme song.

On Friday, while taking a drive with her 11-month-old son, Sonny Sanford, The Hills alum shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself singing along while Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 song “Unwritten” played in the background.

After belting out the chorus behind the wheel, she addressed her son, who was not visible in the video.

“Sonny, this is mama’s song,” she cheerfully told her son.

Before the pair set out for their trip, Port revealed on Instagram that she was taking her son on a shopping excursion at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Taking Sonny to @sakson Day 3 of #whitiwore. Wake up, Sonny!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of her outfit of the day: a snakeskin-print dress, which she paired with black shoes and a matching black belt.

Earlier this year, Port opened up to PEOPLE about how she and husband Tim Rosenman are adjusting to life as parents — including one of her biggest (and wettest) parenting fails.

“I would say that last parenting ‘fail’ I had was when I didn’t get the diaper on fast enough and he peed in my face,” said Port.

Port also shared that while she was playing peekaboo with her son, he made her “laugh so hard I cried.”

“He was so scared and had such an insane reaction — scared in a funny way. He jumped and then [makes shocked sound],” she explained. “Peekaboo right now is the craziest thing.”