Whitney Port Heads to N.Y. for Hills Spinoff

Is Lauren Conrad losing another friend? Whitney Port is running from The Hills — and she’s headed to the Big Apple.

But there’s no drama here: Port, who interned with Conrad at Teen Vogue and later helped her get a job at People’s Revolution, is working her own MTV reality show, called The City, scheduled to air in the beginning of 2009, the network announced on Thursday.

The new series will follow Port as she settles into her job working for fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. And the network promises new faces, new friends and new romance.

“I am thrilled and honored to be in New York City,” Port (pictured right in New York’s Central Park) says in a statement. “Not only working for one of the most renowned fashion designers, Diane Von Furstenberg, but to be able to mature as a young woman both professionally and personally.” –Brian Orloff

Tell us: Will you watch Whitney on The City?

Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online