Whitney Port Admits She Was 'Fangirling' When She First Met Hills Costar Lauren Conrad

Whitney Port didn’t exactly keep her cool when she first met her Hills costar Lauren Conrad.

On Tuesday’s episode of Port’s podcast, With Whit, the 35-year-old reality star dished on her first encounter with Conrad and how she got her start on the popular television show.

Port explained that she first heard about the series after applying for an internship at Teen Vogue during her time at the University of Southern California.

After finishing an earlier job at Women’s Wear Daily, the star said she went upstairs to the Teen Vogue office, which was in the same building, to turn in a resume.

“They said we’re actually accepting applications but only for people that are only interested in being on camera,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘Okay, whatever.’ “

While Port admitted she “didn’t really know what she was getting myself into,” her career quickly took a turn after she received a call from MTV asking if she would be interested in joining The Hills.

“I did a casting tape, everything was all good, producers were calling me to set up my first interview, I was supposed to have my first on-camera interview with Lisa Love,” she explained.

“Next thing I know, Lauren Conrad walks in,” Port shared. “At this point, Laguna Beach had been on, so I knew who she was. I was like ‘Whoa, I am on her spinoff show. This is insane.’ ”

Port admitted that she “was freaking out” at the sight of Conrad, 34.

“I was so fangirling and freaking out I couldn’t believe that I would now be on the show with her,” she dished.

“The rest is history,” she continued. “We just starting working and filming the show and soon the show became our lives and such a crazy, crazy thing.”

Port starred on the L.A.-based reality show from 2006 to 2008 before jetting off to New York City for her own spinoff, The City.

She later joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of the reality series, which reunited original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites.

Although the original series followed Conrad as she tried to make a name for herself in the fashion world, she did not return for the reboot.