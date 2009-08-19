Whitney Houston to Appear on Oprah Winfrey

The singer will chat with the talk show queen for her first interview in almost seven years

Whitney Houston is coming to Oprah Winfrey‘s famous couch.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 46, whose much-anticipated upcoming album, I Look to You will be released Aug. 31, will sit down with the talk show queen for her first interview in almost seven years.

Calling it “the most anticipated music interview of the decade,” Winfrey, 55, will welcome Houston as her first guest on the The Oprah Winfrey Show‘s 24th season, which airs Sept. 14.

Houston held listening parties for her album in L.A., N.Y.C. and London. The CD is her seventh studio album and marks a comeback after a seven-year hiatus from the business.