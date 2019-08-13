Whitney Cummings Shares Her Own Topless Photo After 'Foolish Dorks' Try to Extort Her

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Whitney Cummings isn’t backing down to anyone.

On Monday, the comedian, 36, revealed in a series of tweets that she was being blackmailed by some social media users, who obtained a screenshot from a previous Instagram Story that accidentally showed her nipple.

Though Cummings deleted the video shortly after posting it, the users screen-grabbed it and threatened to release it if the star did not pay them money — but Cummings opted to share the photo herself in order to take control of the situation.

Her decision prompted a number of fans and comedians to share their own embarrassing photos in support of Cummings and create the trend “#IStandWithWhitney.”

The thread of tweets began early Monday morning, in which Cummings explained what had happened.

“1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted,” she wrote. “The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.”

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Twitter

“2)They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,” she continued, attaching the topless photo. “If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

The image, which appears to have been taken in a bathtub, shows Cummings holding up a white sponge and accidentally displaying her nipple in the bottom right corner.

Along with the photo, Cummings shared a screenshot of the message the user sent her demanding that she pay money in order to not leak the explicit shot.

After slamming the users for attempting to extort her, the star went on to make it clear she was in control and not intimidated by their threats.

“When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated,” she wrote.

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Twitter

“Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore,” Cummings powerfully stated.

She also refused to share the users’ identities, for fear that they might be “dumb kids,” but said they were continuing to threaten her about releasing the nude photos from her iCloud — something that didn’t seem to faze her.

“I’m not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids. I wouldn’t want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me, they’d see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt,” she tweeted.

“Now I’m getting threatened with ‘we have access to your iCloud.’ I’ll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes,” Cummings added, before joking, “Frankly I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screen grabbed.”

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Twitter

RELATED: Whitney Cummings Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder: ‘I Became Irrationally Terrified of Fat’

That’s when many of her followers and friends began to show their support for the comedian by posting their own embarrassing photos online.

One of those people was fellow comedian Chris D’Elia, who personally sent Cummings a photo of himself in his boxers as he smiled for a mirror selfie.

“Real friends send you their embarrassing pix when you’re embarrassing pix come out. Thank you @chrisdelia for humiliating yourself to make me feel better,” Cummings appreciatively wrote beside the photo, which was shared to her Twitter.

Real friends send you their embarrassing pix when you're embarrassing pix come out. Thank you @chrisdelia for humiliating yourself to make me feel better. pic.twitter.com/TdZ6vuzpye — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Other users shared snaps of their stretch marks, saggy skin, bodily injuries, teenage photos, and other insecurities with messages of support for the comedian.

After receiving the kind notes, Cummings expressed her gratitude to her followers in a tweet later on Monday evening.

“Thank you everyone who sent me embarrassing pictures of yourselves to make me feel better about my embarrassing photo,” she wrote. “It means the world to me.”

At this time, it is unclear if Cummings has contacted authorities or sought legal action against the people attempting to extort her.

A rep for Cummings did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Mediapunch/Shutterstock

RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos to Twitter in Retaliation Against Alleged Hacker

Cummings isn’t the only star to share her topless photos after being threatened by a social media troll.

In June, actress Bella Thorne sent a personal message to her nude photo hacker by reposting the explicit photos that had been used to expose her on her own Twitter page.

Along with three angry face emojis, Thorne, 21, wrote, “F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” in a tweet which featured several of the hacked photos.

Image zoom Bella Thorne Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The tweet also featured a snapshot of a message she wrote to her fans following the photo hack where she admitted to feeling exposed and “gross.”

“Yesterday as u all know, all my s— was hacked,” the star’s message began.

RELATED VIDEO: FBI Investigating Celebrity Nude Photo Leak

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes and I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from that I only wanted one special person to see,” she continued.

Like Cummings, Thorne made it clear that she was not going to let the hacker’s actions phase her, despite feeling violated.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—ing sick of it,” Thorne said. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”