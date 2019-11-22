Whitney Cummings Says She Was High When She Accidentally Posted a Video Exposing Her Nipple

Whitney Cummings has nothing to be embarrassed about.

The comedian, 37, opened up about being blackmailed over a screenshot from a previous Instagram Story that accidentally showed her nipple, explaining that she was under the influence when she posted the NSFW clip.

“It wasn’t that bad,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It was actually my own fault. I was doing Instagram Stories one night and weed is now legal in California, which is not a good mix. I had done [a story] and it kind of slipped a little bit.”

Though Cummings deleted the video shortly after posting it, some people screen-grabbed it and threatened to release it if the star did not pay them money.

“I was like, I’m not giving you my money, I’ve worked too hard,” she said. “I paid good money [for my boobs]! I’m proud of them.”

“I was annoyed!” she added. “There are better nude photos of me. I’m in the bathtub. I look like I’m having a home birth.”

Cummings ultimately opted to share the photo herself in order to take control of the situation.

“I just took the bargaining chip off the table. It was the only thing I knew how to do,” she said. “It’s a boob!”

Image zoom Whitney Cummings Twitter

Cummings initially explained what happened in a thread of tweets in August.

“1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted,” she wrote. “The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.”

“2)They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,” she continued, attaching the topless photo. “If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

The image, which appears to have been taken in a bathtub, shows Cummings holding up a white sponge and accidentally displaying her nipple in the bottom right corner.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Along with the photo, Cummings shared a screenshot of the message the user sent her demanding that she pay money in order to not leak the explicit shot.

“When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated,” she wrote. “Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore.”

She also refused to share the users’ identities for fear that they might be “dumb kids,” but she said they were continuing to threaten her about releasing the nude photos from her iCloud.

“Now I’m getting threatened with ‘we have access to your iCloud.’ I’ll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes,” Cummings added, before joking, “Frankly I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screen grabbed.”

Her decision prompted a number of fans and comedians to share their own embarrassing photos in support of Cummings and create the trend “#IStandWithWhitney.”