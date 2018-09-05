Whitney Cummings Is Engaged: 'You Too Can Find Love on a Dating App'

Whitney Cummings is a bride-to-be!

The comedian announced her engagement to boyfriend Miles on Instagram on Tuesday — her 36th birthday.

“Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app,” the former Roseanne co-showrunner and executive producer captioned a video of her reaction to the proposal.

“Oh my God, this is so weird! I would’ve gotten a manicure,” Cummings joked in the video co-starring her horse King. “Is this real?” she added after wiping away her happy tears.

The 2 Broke Girls co-creator also shared the moment Miles got on bended knee. “King just wants to eat the carats,” Cummings captioned the portrait on Instagram.

Cummings’ famous friends, including Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Kat Dennings and Nikki Reed, congratulated her on the engagement.

“When you texted me I cried,” Beth Behrs commented. “I’m so happy King witnessed the moment. I’m so happy for you both! He’s a lucky man!”

In November 2017, Cummings talked candidly about online dating.

“You either find a husband or you get murdered,” the Female Brain director joked during an appearance on Conan. “I’m in a good relationship now, it’s been going on for 10 months. We met on the internet.”