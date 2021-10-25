"We cannot wait to see you back in your purple chair very, very soon," Whitney Cummings said

Whitney Cummings Honors Wendy Williams as She Begins Guest Hosting Gig: 'We All Miss You'

Whitney Cummings is sending her well-wishes to Wendy Williams as the talk show host continues to recover from ongoing health issues.

Cummings became the latest star to guest host The Wendy Williams Show on Monday amid Williams' absence from the show. The comedian will lead the show throughout the week.

"It is completely surreal to be here. I just want to say thank you to Wendy for letting me guest host. What an honor," Cumming said during the Hot Topics segment.

"Nobody could ever replace you," she continued. "We all miss you, we wish you well, we cannot wait to see you back in your purple chair very, very soon. So we miss you and we love you."

Whitney Cummings; Wendy Williams Credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock; Lars Niki/Getty Images

Throughout Monday's episode, Cummings — who was joined by Dulcé Sloan — referenced Williams' 2013 book Ask Wendy for guidance, jokingly calling it "the bible." During both the "Hot Topics" and "Ask Wendy" segments, the comedian turned to the book to "see what Wendy Would say."

Cummings is the latest guest host to take over since the show's return on Oct. 18. Season 13 premiered with a panel of hosts including Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo. Leah Remini then stepped in to guest host the rest of the week.

Sherri Shepherd will take on hosting duties the following week, beginning Nov. 1.

The season was delayed multiple times due to Williams' ongoing health complications.

Whitney Cummings Instagram Credit: Whitney Cummings Instagram

The premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was first pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams, 57, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health issues. It was then pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing late last month that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show previously said in a statemen. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

When Cummings' guest-hosting stint was announced last week, she said in a statement each episode she does "will be in celebration of [Wendy's] fearlessness and the lessons I've learned from her fearless feedback and advice."