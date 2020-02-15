Whitney Cummings Ends Engagement to Fiancé Miles Skinner After Over a Year

Whitney Cummings and her fiancé Miles Skinner have called off their engagement.

The star announced the end of their engagement earlier this month, more than a year after Skinner popped the question.

“I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged,” she said during the Feb. 5 episode of her podcast Good For You. “Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t — I feel like nobody will believe me — I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me.”

Cummings said she found it especially difficult to focus on wedding planning after her mother suffered a stroke. “My mom is in bad shape health wise,” she said. “The idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.”

Cummings and Skinner, 35, got engaged in September 2018 when he surprised the comedian on her 36th birthday. She shared a video of the special moment on her Instagram, showing off her engagement ring.

“Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app,” the Good For You podcast host captioned the video.

RELATED: Whitney Cummings Claims She Was Reported to Human Resources for Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to Intern

In November, Cummings said she put wedding planning on hold, calling the process “stressful.”

“Yeah, you know, it’s stressful,” she told Us Weekly. “With everything that’s going on, it’s expensive. I don’t want to be that person who does the ‘sponsored’ wedding and like have to do that … I’m trying to find a way to do it. We’ll see.”

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Though the couple largely kept their relationship private, Cummings previously revealed that she met Skinner online.

“You either find a husband or you get murdered,” the Female Brain director joked during an appearance on Conan in Novemeber 2017. “I’m in a good relationship now, it’s been going on for 10 months. We met on the internet.”