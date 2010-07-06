Whitney and Roxy Part Ways on The City

After their backstage fight, Whitney Port is surprised to come home and see Roxy Olin packed and ready to leave her apartment on Tuesday’s episode of The City.

“I had no idea you were leaving so soon,” Whitney says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just thought, ‘Why not like rip it off like a Band-Aid and just get it over with?’ ” Roxy says in reply. “I can’t really take the tension here … I’m going to stay with a friend for now.”

Roxy says she thought Whitney would be happy she’s leaving, but Whitney tells her they still have unresolved issues. “I feel like we’re leaving things on such a weird note, so I’m taken a little bit off guard but no hard feelings, I guess,” she says. Whitney then offers to help Roxy with her luggage but she declines the offer.