'The White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Surprised by Childhood Crush Nick Jonas — Watch

James Corden surprised the actress with a Jonas encounter on a new episode of The Late Late Show

By
Published on December 15, 2022 11:02 AM
Photo: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube (2)

Haley Lu Richardson has a favorite Jonas brother — and now she's finally met him!

The White Lotus star, 27, appeared on Wednesday night's episode of the Late Late Show with James Coden, where she was met with a blast from her past: a photo of her standing next to the Jonas Brothers at a fan meet-and-greet from sometime in the late aughts.

Pulling out the throwback photo, host James Corden got Richardson to reflect on her love for the musical trio.

"This is the picture that I talk to of my inner child... She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," Richardson said of her teen self. "She probably waited for three or four hours in a meet and greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin. And she had made this tie, she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase."

Richardson then pointed out a DIY tie that she made for Nick and also wore herself to the event. As she explained, security took the tie from her as fans weren't allowed to share gifts with Nick, Kevin, or Joe, so she never found out if the gift got to him. Regardless, she also remembered writing Nick's name on her Converse, and even having an AOL account named "Haley Jonas." So she was a die-hard.

"I think he's got the tie, I'm almost certain he wore it on his wedding day," Corden joked.

While Richardson asked Corden to check if Nick still has her gift, the host explained that he only had Joe's number — promising to ask Joe check if Nick has Haley's DIY tie in his possession. Then, after a commercial break, Corden told Richardson he was getting a phone call. "My phone is vibrating and its a bit weird," he said. "Let me just very quickly call this person back."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with guests Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, and Tegan & Sara.
Terence Patrick/CBS

Richardson, who admitted she was sweaty, asked if it was Nick.

It was. When his face appeared on Corden's screen, The White Lotus star freaked out, yelling "oh my," throwing around several expletives, and asking if it was a pre-recorded video. Nick promised her it wasn't.

"I may or may not have the tie," Nick joked, telling Richardson that he had just finished White Lotus the night before.

camp rock
John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty

Richardson was quick to tell Nick how much he meant to her as a kid. "I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever. All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them," she said. "And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerns now recently as adults — I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you."

Nick, 30, was seemingly moved by her message and even made her a promise: "That means the world," he said. "This is such a lovely surprise. And next time you want to come to a show, bring another tie and I'll make sure that it gets to me."

Richardson isn't the only star to recently reveal her admiration for the Jonas Brothers and their early projects. Just last week, super producer Finneas, 25, revealed in an interview with Joe Jonas that the trio helped inspire him to first learn guitar. "Camp Rock made me want to learn how to play guitar, Joe," the songwriter told the 33-year-old singer during the chat.

"Jonas Brothers are songwriters, man," he continued. "I think that separates him from a traditional boy band."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on CBS.

