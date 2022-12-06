'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Jokes She's a 'Crazy Cardboard Cutout Lady' with a Life-Size Selena Gomez

The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson is in one of TV's buzziest ensembles, and she's ensured she's surrounded by A-listers off camera, too — only her supporting costars at home are all made of cardboard.

After revealing that she owns a life-size cardboard cutout of Selena Gomez and two miniatures of Miley Cyrus and Susan Boyle, the 27-year-old actress jokingly assured Jennifer Hudson on Tuesday that she's "not that insane."

Instead, Richardson — who plays The White Lotus's beleaguered assistant Portia — told The Jennifer Hudson Show host, 41, pals buy the cutouts for her because "something about me screams crazy cardboard cutout lady to my friends."

Richardson explained, "It started with Selena. Then I got Susan because one of my best friend's boyfriends thinks that I look identical to Susan." (The Five Feet Apart star previously said in a Vogue "Beauty Secrets" video that she thinks "he's right" about her resemblance to the Britain's Got Talent alum.)

Amy Sussman/Getty

When Hudson asked if Richardson is also similar to Boyle, 61, when it comes to her vocal abilities, the actress said she's "tone deaf" and asked Hudson, "Could you teach me how to sing too?"

Calling back to Richardson's admitted affinity for strippers and pole dancing mentioned earlier in the chat, Hudson suggested a swap: "Okay, if you teach me how to work that pole I'll teach you how to sing."

The Dreamgirls Oscar winner then revealed she had a present for Richardson — a full-size smiling cardboard cutout of herself. She told the Edge of Seventeen star: "I thought you should have one of these since we friends now, Haley."

Richardson couldn't contain her excitement, asking, "Oh, my God. Wait, can I touch it?"

She added, "This is such better quality than my other ones," and Hudson joked, "Here at JHud Productions, we're all about quality."

"This is so exciting," Richardson said as she hugged the host — the real one, not the cardboard version.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The White Lotus season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).