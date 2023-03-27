Jennifer Aniston, Hayden Panettiere and More Who Want to Join 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Hear It, Mike White?'

The White Lotus is TV's hottest destination!

After the first two wildly popular seasons of the acclaimed HBO dramedy, A-listers from across Hollywood have expressed interest in joining the series' third season.

Jennifer Aniston, for one, recently told E! News she's "obsessed with it." The Friends alum was then excited by the suggestion that she join as Jennifer Coolidge's sister to avenge her character's death.

"Did you hear it, Mike White?" asked Aniston, 54, name-checking the show's creator. "I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her."

Mike Windle/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke with star Haley Lu Richardson — who played the beleaguered assistant to Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid in season 2 — about having her join the series during the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Live preshow.

"Everyone has been asking me who should be in season 3 and I keep saying you," Richardson, 27, said to Curtis, 64. "Do you want to do it?"

"Yes! I don't even know what it is, but I will do it," Curtis responded.

"OK! It's a good show," Richardson continued as Curtis asked, "Where does it shoot?"

"In beautiful places around the world at five-star resorts," said Richardson, detailing the exotic locales where the show has touched down so far. Curtis then said, "Wow, you know what? Twitter it or whatever you do!"

Amy Sussman/WireImage, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has also expressed interest, telling E! News in January 2023: "Oh, honey, please. Call me, don't be afraid to just call me."

"I want to do it so bad," Hayden Panettiere also shared with E! News in March 2023. The Scream 6 star joked, 33, noted that Coolidge's character is her "favorite" and she'd do "anything" to work with the fellow actress. "Bag holder, shoe shiner, I will be her guardian angel, I will be her long-lost child. I will be whatever she wants me to be."

James Marsden also gushed to E! News that The White Lotus is "one of my favorite shows."

"That's one that I've been following very closely," he said in January 2023. "Yeah, I'm in for that."

HBO

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show, the host asked Pamela Anderson about fans' desire her to appear on the show as the sister to Coolidge's Tanya.

"I heard about it. I can't get it in Canada because my HBO app doesn't work because my Apple ID is American," said Anderson, who hails from Canada. "I want to watch it … I heard everyone loves it and it's crazy. I'm up for anything."

After Barrymore called the series a "masterpiece," Anderson suggested the pair play "sisters" on The White Lotus. "Yeah. Should we call Mike White?" Barrymore asked as Anderson responded, "Maybe we should call him. Oh, that's funny."

Bette Midler would also do the series in a "New York minute."

"It's a big sendup," told Variety in February 2023. "Mike White pokes fun at the worst kind of people, the truly entitled and rich people behaving badly. Everybody likes to see them get their comeuppance. I really enjoy that. It's the great saga of the haves and the have-nots, which is eternal. I do tend to watch the stuff that's — I don't want to say hopeful — but I do like to laugh."

Mario Perez/HBO

The White Lotus premiered on HBO in July 2021, with the series receiving an early season 3 renewal as season 2 aired in fall 2022.

White, 52, has already shared some ideas about what he's thinking of doing next. "The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex," he explained in an HBO featurette. "And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus can be streamed in full on HBO Max.