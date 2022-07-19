White Lotus Season 2 Teaser Reveals Which Cast Member Is Returning with Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge isn't the only vacationer returning to The White Lotus.
HBO confirmed Jon Gries, who played Greg in season 1, will be featured in the Sicily-based second season as the new teaser trailer was released Monday.
Season 1 saw Coolidge's character, Tanya, develop romantic feelings for Greg, the single man vacationing in the hotel next to her own. The promo shows a quick clip of Tanya on the back of a Vespa — with Greg driving.
So far, Coolidge and Gries are the only confirmed cast members returning for the second season. Season 2 has an all-new lineup of hotel guests, including Divergent actor Theo James, Sopranos lead Michael Imperioli who will play one part of a three-generational family, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and a married couple played by Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza.
The release date for the second season of The White Lotus is yet to be announced.
The new season turns its attention away from the Hawaiian resort featured in season 1. Another branch of The White Lotus hotel group will be the backdrop for "a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."
As season 2 unfolds behind the scenes, season 1 of the HBO dark comedy has been critically applauded. The series, which first aired on HBO in July 2021, nearly led the 2022 Emmy Nominations with 20 nominations total. It fell second only to another HBO favorite, Succession, which led the pack with 25 nominations.
The White Lotus is being considered for Outstanding Limited Series while season 1 actors Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney are all individually nominated for their roles in the series.