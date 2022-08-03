'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2

Season 2 of The White Lotus has announced its return date!

The dark HBO comedy is set to premiere its sophomore season this October, featuring a mostly new cast of vacationers staying at a luxurious, all-inclusive resort in the heart of Italy, per Variety. But not all is lost from the series' first season, which earned 20 Emmy nominations — The White Lotus season 2 will bring back one familiar face.

Specifically, Jennifer Coolidge will be back as scattered singleton Tanya McQuoid, just one standout character from last season.

Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady in The White Lotus. Mario Perez/HBO

Though there's no official trailer for season 2 just yet, HBO snuck in a few clips from the upcoming episodes in its 2022 roundup video.

And Tanya won't be on the vacation entirely alone — her season 1 love interest, Greg (Jon Gries) is set to appear on the series, the trailer confirmed. Coolidge is seen riding a Vespa with Gries along a stretch of highway in the quick peek.

Aside from Coolidge and Gries, the White Lotus season 2 will follow an all-new cast of hotel staff and guests. The list includes Divergent actor Theo James, Sopranos lead Michael Imperioli as one part of a multi-generational family, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall and a married couple played by Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza.

First airing from July to August of 2021, The White Lotus received a nomination for outstanding limited series at the 2022 Emmy Awards, along with acting nominations for Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

With 20 nods total, The White Lotus is this year's second-most-nominated series, trailing only behind fellow HBO's show Succession's 25 nods.

Season 1 of The White Lotus can be streamed in full on HBO Max ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, which air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.