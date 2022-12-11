'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale: How It Ended and Who Died

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of The White Lotus.

As a beloved character learned on Sunday's White Lotus season 2 finale, a weeklong getaway to Sicily is truly a trip to die for.

Fans of the HBO series were devastated to learn the fate of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya after two seasons. Despite a boatload of social media theories, the climactic yacht massacre and Tanya's easily avoidable, accidental death as laid out by creator Mike White still managed to surprise.

The finale rejoined Tanya after Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his "high-end gays" threw the shipping heiress — whom they'd now dubbed "the new diva of Palermo" — a party at his palazzo in Palermo and hooked her up with Italian stallion/mafia scion Niccolò (Stefano Gianino).

Elsewhere, her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) woke up in a hotel with Quentin's supposed — but hopefully not! — nephew Jack (Leo Woodall). After his drunken hints at Quentin's financial issues, Portia was immediately suspicious of Jack when she couldn't fine her phone.

Before leaving the palazzo, Quentin caught Tanya looking at the photo she found the night before, seemingly featuring him and her shady husband Greg (Jon Gries) as young men. Although she swore it looked just like Greg, Quentin made up a story about some guy named Steve. Skeptical but unable to uncover the truth just yet, Tanya headed to Quentin's boat with his friends to head back to Taormina.

Later over lunch, Portia confronted Jack once again over her missing phone, but he continued to deny stealing it. He then immediately left his own phone at the table, and Portia took the opportunity to call her boss.

Tanya was surprisingly able to get a signal on the yacht, giving Portia the opportunity fill Tanya in on Jack's revelation Quentin was on the brink of losing his family villa but was expecting a hefty sum of money to come his way soon. At this, Tanya also broke the news to Portia that she'd seen Jack having sex with his "uncle" Quentin. They both agreed they had a bad feeling about everything.

Tanya then told Portia about the photo of Quentin and Greg, suddenly realizing that their prenuptial agreement prevents her husband from getting any money if they divorce. But if she died, he would get it all. Meanwhile, she recalled, it had been Greg's idea to visit Sicily in the first place.

Tanya told Portia to get back to the White Lotus hotel in Taormina because they "have to get the f--- out of here."

After the yacht dropped anchor back in Taormina, Tanya looked for a way off the boat and back to safety, but Quentin insisted she stay for dinner and then she could catch a boat ride back to land with Niccolò.

When Portia abruptly confronted Jack about having sex with Quentin and stealing her phone, he argued he was just doing his job by driving her and told her to "just leave it alone." Hours later, Jack dropped off Portia in a sketchy area and suggested she fly back at the nearby airport instead of going back to the hotel. "These people are powerful," he told her. "You don't want to f--- with them."

Back on the yacht, Tanya tried to put off hopping in to her presumed dinghy of death with Niccolò after she saw him excuse himself and retrieve a mysterious bag. After another drink, she grabbed the bag and locked herself in a bedroom, discovering that it contained a serial killer kit: rope, duct tape and the gun he'd shown her the night before at the coked-up party in Quentin's illa.

Tanya panicked when banging started on the door. She grabbed the gun and, when the burst open, she shot the gun. After killing Niccolò, she continued firing wildly, fatally shooting everyone aboard except one partygoer and the captain.

As Quentin bled out on the ground, she asked him whether Greg was cheating on her, but he couldn't answer, only muster one final sputter.

After her rampage, Tanya tried to jump to a lifeboat but slipped on her chunky platform heels and hit her head on the dinghy's railing on the way down. Knocked unconscious, she drowned.

Her body was then revealed as the one that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the first episode. Just off shore, the coast guard discovered the other bodies from the yacht.

Things came to a head for Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as he accused her of having sex with Cameron (Theo James). She ultimately admitted to kissing him, but Ethan was convinced she was lying and that they did more.

After storming the beach and punching Cameron, Ethan found solace in some words of wisdom from Daphne before they snuck off to Isola Bella, where they may or may not have complicated the love quadrangle even further.

Despite an awkward last dinner, all was right with the young couples, with Ethan and Harper even getting in some vacation sex during their final night.

After a blissful night with Mia (Beatrice Grannò), White Lotus manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) let the aspiring singer take over permanently for Giuseppe (Federico Scribiani).

Although she appeared heartbroken to learn that Mia didn't want to pursue a relationship, they agreed to keep things casual and convenient — and Mia even offered her and fellow sex worker Lucia's (Simona Tabasco) services as Valentina's wingwomen to meet local lesbians.

Albie (Adam DiMarco) proposed Lucia move with him to Los Angeles and even convinced his dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) to give him €50,000 as "karmic payment" so he could help her be free of her supposed pimp. To no one's surprise, Lucia cut and ran with the money, leaving Albie sleeping alone on his final morning.

But all wasn't lost — Albie ran into Portia at the airport. When he told her about the unidentified drowning victim and the yacht full of corpses, Portia got the drift of what had happened with Tanya. She commiserated vaguely with Albie about both getting played, and they swapped numbers. Kids!

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are streaming in full on HBO Max.