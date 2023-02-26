Haley Lu Richardson Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to Join 'The White Lotus' at SAG Awards 2023: 'Where Does It Shoot?'

"Everyone has been asking me who should be in season 3 and I keep saying you," Richardson told to Curtis on the red carpet. "Do you want to do it?"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on February 26, 2023 07:19 PM

Jamie Lee Curtis may be checking in on season 3 of The White Lotus — if Haley Lu Richardson gets her way!

As Richardson, 27, appeared alongside fellow SAG Awards 2023 ambassador Antonia Gentry during the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show Sunday, Curtis was waiting to be interviewed by co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons.

Upon turning around and noticing Curtis, Richardson immediately expressed her desire to see the Everything Everywhere All at Once star appear in the HBO hit for its upcoming third season. And Curtis appeared to be intrigued by the suggestion.

"Everyone has been asking me who should be in season 3 and I keep saying you," Richardson said to Curtis. "Do you want to do it?"

"Yes! I don't even know what it is, but I will do it," Curtis, 64, responded.

"Okay! It's a good show," Richardson continued as Curtis asked, "Where does it shoot?"

"In beautiful places around the world at five-star resorts," said Richardson, describing the show that so far has been set in and around the luxurious accommodations at fictional hotels in Hawaii and in Italy during its first two seasons.

After co-host Parsons jokingly noted how that was "a verbal contract," Curtis responded: "Wow, you know what? Twitter it or whatever you do!"

Richardson joined The White Lotus in its second season, premiering in October 2022, as Portia. Her character served as the assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid-Hunt — a character that also appeared in the show's debut season.

Partway through the rollout of season 2, the premium network renewed the drama series in November 2022 for a third season. Series creator Mike White has since teased what he potentially envisions for the upcoming installment.

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex," he explained during a featurette airing after the season 2 finale. "And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

At another point, White, 52, told Deadline: "I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent."

"You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that," he added. "That would be fun."

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

