Which Reality Star Had the Toughest Time on The View?

It was a rough week for reality stars on The View. First, Teresa Giudicefaced the panel – Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and guests Bryant Gumbel and Mario Cantone – on Monday to promote her book, Skinny Italian, and answer tough questions about her widely reported financial troubles, which include filing for bankruptcy last fall and possibly having her personal belongings put on the auction block.

“Whew! It’s over! I knew The View wasn’t going to be a lovefest, but you gotta take the tough questions sometimes,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted later on her Facebook page. “I’m a tough cookie. It takes more than an old comedian to bring me down.”

Then, on Wednesday, the women welcomed Bachelor star Jake Pavelka, who talked about his relationship and messy breakup with Vienna Girardi. He also found himself denying he is gay. Not that there’s anything wrong with being gay – “One of my best friends is gay,” he said. When he told Elisabeth, “I can’t see how someone would look at you and not be completely attracted,” Sherri Shepherd shut him down and said, “She’s married.”

Later, on that same broadcast, Michaele Salahi, star of The Real Housewives of D.C., sat down with Joy and Sherri, who told her she and her husband Tareq should be in jail for allegedly crashing a White House state dinner, which she denies. Still, the audience – and most of her costars – applauded Sherri’s statement. For Salahi, things got even worse backstage after the show when Whoopi Goldberg, who snuck up on her during the segment, used choice words with her guest after hearing Salahi claimed Whoopi hit her.