Which Britney Song Would You Love to See on Glee?

Oops, they’re doing it again.

Following the success of the all-Madonna version of FOX’s Glee, series creator Ryan Murphy says he’s interested in doing an all-Britney Spears episode. “I’ve always loved her,” he tells EW. “I’m entertaining it. I think young kids would like that.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Murphy says he’s also interested in doing Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin and even Courtney Love episodes. But the music has to be a good fit for the kids at McKinley High. “The key is the songs in the catalog have to have a certain degree of theatricality,” says Murphy. –Tim Nudd

Keep reading to vote on the Britney song you’d most like to hear …