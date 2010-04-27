Which Britney Song Would You Love to See on Glee?
Oops, they’re doing it again.
Following the success of the all-Madonna version of FOX’s Glee, series creator Ryan Murphy says he’s interested in doing an all-Britney Spears episode. “I’ve always loved her,” he tells EW. “I’m entertaining it. I think young kids would like that.”
Murphy says he’s also interested in doing Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin and even Courtney Love episodes. But the music has to be a good fit for the kids at McKinley High. “The key is the songs in the catalog have to have a certain degree of theatricality,” says Murphy. –Tim Nudd
Tell us: What other Britney songs should appear on Glee? And who should sing them?