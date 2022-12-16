Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce

Kody Brown has just one wife left.

The patriarch from TLC's beloved reality series Sister Wives is no longer part of a plural marriage as three of his wives have left the relationship in the last year.

On Thursday, PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip in which Meri Brown confirmed her marriage to Kody was over — and it was his decision to walk away. This comes shortly after Kody and Janelle Brown confirmed they were separated, and a year after Christine Brown and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of marriage.

With so many changes to the Brown family in the past year, here's an up-to-date picture on Kody's relationship status with each wife as 2022 concludes.

Kody and Meri Brown

Status: Separated

Year married: 1990

Kids: Leon Brown (27)

PEOPLE's exclusive look at the Dec. 18 Sister Wives: One on One episode confirms that Meri and Kody are no longer married. In a conversation during the episode, Meri explained how she learned their relationship had ended.

"You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning, as opposed to this last anniversary, he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me, Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married,'" she said.

Meri continued, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Though the ex-couple confirmed they no longer consider themselves married, Meri said she's "definitely" open to a reconciliation — though she added, "I don't think that he's interested."

The split comes years after Meri and Kody entered into a platonic relationship, rather than a romantic marriage. Though they were happily married for some time, Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal — in which Meri was catfished by someone pretending to be a woman — changed the nature of their relationship.

Though Kody has used the words "separated" and "divorced" for his other wives, he did not clarify how he views Meri, even though they're no longer married.

Kody and Janelle Brown

Status: Separated

Year married: 1993

Kids: Madison Brown (27), Logan Brown (28), Garrison Brown (24), Gabriel Brown (21), Hunter Brown (25), Savanah Brown (18)

The Sister Wives: One on Ones teased another split from Kody Brown — this time with Janelle Brown. A PEOPLE exclusive peek into the interview confirmed that Janelle chose to leave her relationship with Kody a few months ago.

"Kody and I have separated," Janelle shared in the clip.

Janelle has yet to comment on the decision to separate. A recent episode of Sister Wives showed a riff within the family, in which Janelle's son Gabe revealed he no longer talks to his dad.

Gabe recounted that Kody called him to talk about COVID — without realizing the phone call took place on Gabe's birthday.

"A couple hours after that, he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," Gabe said in a confessional on the show.

Kody and Christine Brown

Status: Divorced

Year married: 1994

Kids: Mykelti Brown (26), Paedon Brown (24), Gwendlyn Brown (21), Aspyn Brown (27), Ysabel Brown (19), Truely Brown (12)

Christine Brown was the first wife to leave her plural marriage to Kody. In November 2021, Christine announced she was divorcing Kody in an Instagram statement.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in the statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Since then, Christine has been vocal about being happier since she left the plural marriage. Shortly after announcing their divorce, Christine opened up about co-parenting with Kody.

"We've been high-key communicating with each other and stuff. We have good and bad days, don't get me wrong. But, we have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise and Truley's 11," she said. "So we have to be good and amiable and things like that. I think it's just important to remember that."

Christine told PEOPLE the final straw in leaving Kody came after he refused to travel for daughter Ysabel's scoliosis surgery. "He broke my little girl's heart," she said. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

The Cooking with Christine lead also told PEOPLE she plans to be monogamous from now on.

Kody and Robyn Brown

Status: Married

Year married: 2014

Kids: Dayton Brown (24, with ex husband David Preston Jessop), Aurora Jessop (20, with Jessop), Breanna Jessop (17, with Jessop), Solomon Brown (11), Ariella Mae Brown (6)

Kody Brown is still married to Robyn Brown, the only woman he's been legally married to.

Robyn was the last wife to join the plural marriage in 2014. In order for the two to wed, Kody legally divorced Meri at the time (though they remained spiritually married until this year.)

Kody's ex-wives previously referred to Robyn as his "favorite" wife. "I think he has a favorite wife and that's why all of this is like it is," Christine said on Sister Wives of her decision to leave. "And apparently, I'm not treating her well enough."

However, Robyn sees things differently. In a preview for the One on Ones, she said Kody has been handed to her by his other wives. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically," she said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.