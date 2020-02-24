Joe Giudice Says He Knew His Marriage Was Over When Teresa Refused to Share Bed with Him

Joe Giudice had an “AHA moment” when he realized that his marriage to Teresa Giudice was done.

On Saturday, the father of four shared a clip on Instagram from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which shows Teresa, 47, feeling uncomfortable about sleeping in the same bed as Joe, 49, during their family reunion in Italy.

In his caption, Joe said this was the moment he knew the 20-year marriage was over.

“My ‘AHA moment!'” he wrote. “That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life.”

“This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason,” he continued. “My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). It was off guard should have been private.”

He added, “I realized I must be responsible for only my kids that’s what matters. I want to provide, encourage, embrace them with my love in limited time together.”

Teresa has not liked or commented on the post.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple — who were childhood sweethearts — had separated after 20 years of marriage.

The two had been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

After Joe was released in March 2019, he was transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await the final appeal.

The Giudices have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as they focus on the wellbeing of their daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

Wednesday’s RHONJ season finale will document the Giudice family reunion in Italy, which took place in November. While the four girls returned to the country to spend Christmas with their dad, Teresa has not seen him since.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.