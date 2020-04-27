When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 8 One Year After Lori Loughlin Scandal

Image zoom Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

When Calls the Heart is continuing to move on without Lori Loughlin.

The Hallmark Channel drama has been renewed for season 8, a little over a year after the actress was dropped by the network in light of her alleged role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Series star Erin Krakow made the announcement Sunday during the season 7 finale.

"From my heart and home to yours, I'm thrilled to announce the all-new season 8 of When Calls the Heart, coming next year," she said. "We can't wait to see you back in Hope Valley!"

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged in the college admissions cheating scandal. Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after they allegedly paid $500,000 to have daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose recruited to the University of Southern California crew team, despite the fact that neither rowed. Both have pled not guilty.

Last year, the network dropped Loughlin, halting the development of future projects and claiming it would not air any past content featuring the actress. Loughlin starred as series regular Abigail Stanton.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” a statement from Hallmark read.

Her character's departure was explained last May during a special two-night event. The episode opened with a narration: “We never know how life will turn. It’s been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back east. True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her. Abigail is much more than a friend, she’s family. I will miss her and Cody deeply, we all will, but we must get by as best we can. … We all keep Abigail and her family in our prayers in her absence and wish her godspeed. In her absence we must soldier on and we will. We are a community, we are strong, we are Hope Valley.”

When Calls the Heart is set to return next year.