Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Shares His Son Graduated Medical School: ‘He Insists That I Call Him Dr. Sajak’

Pat Sajak is the father of a doctor!

The Wheel of Fortune host, 74, proudly revealed during Monday's episode of the game show that his son Patrick Sajak graduated from medical school.

"Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?" Pat said while speaking to his co-host Vanna White. "So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled."

Pat then joked that the "troubling part" of his son graduating is "he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak."

Patrick is one of two children Pat and his wife Lesly Sajak share. The couple are also parents to daughter Maggie Sajak.

"Lesly and I couldn't be prouder," Pat said.

Of course, Pat has had his own experience with doctors, undergoing emergency surgery for a blocked intestine back in 2019.

He also made a cheeky nod to the experience, joking about about how he "tried to get [Patrick] into geriatrics, but he refused."

"But that's a personal thing," Pat quipped.

The sweet segment concluded by Pat speaking directly to the camera, saying, "Anyway, congratulations son."

Pat's daughter Maggie also shared a sweet message to celebrate her brother's accomplishment.

"So proud of my big brother," the law school student tweeted.