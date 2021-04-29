Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White 'Whacked in the Head by a Clump of Confetti': 'Thank Goodness It Wasn't My Eye'

The talk show co-host since 1982 suffered a minor injury during Tuesday night's show after a contestant won a historic prize.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the show's 38 seasons, no one has ever won a house – until Tuesday's episode when Calif. resident Laura Trammell hit big during the bonus round.

To mark Trammell's win, confetti was blasted into the crowd and struck White, 64, in the head.

"Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti," host Pat Sajak said after a commercial break.

RELATED: Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Accidentally Gives Away Answer During On-Air Slip-Up: 'Yikes'

White laughed off the incident and quipped, "Thank goodness, it wasn't my eye."

"You could've put your eye out!" Sajak, 74, added.

The two co-hosts then turned their attention back to the sixth-grade teacher who won $23,690 in prize money and a new 2,000-square-foot house during the bonus round in honor of "Home Sweet Home" week.

"I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened," Trammell said.

vanna white Wheel of Fortune | Credit: courtesy wheel of fortune

Earlier this month, Sajak accidentally gave away the bonus round answer during a broadcast of the beloved game show.

When the letters "_ _ _ TE _ RAN _ L _" were left in a puzzle, Sajak mistakenly said the answer aloud while speaking to a contestant.

"Yikes," he commented, after only six of the puzzle's 12 letters were revealed. "Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

"Quite frankly" turned out to be the answer, though the contestant didn't seem to realize and failed to correctly figure out the puzzle before time ran out.

"I wonder how many people at home caught it," Sajak later remarked about the gaffe. "There weren't many letters up there and I said, 'I'd rather be here than up there, quite frankly' — which was the puzzle. But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me."