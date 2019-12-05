Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White to Host Annual Secret Santa Giveaway in Pat Sajak's Absence

Vanna White‘s Wheel of Fortune episodes are just a weekend away.

The co-host, who stepped up to the iconic Wheel last month after longtime host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, will preside over the show’s magical “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway” beginning on Monday.

This year, for the first time ever, Disney will be the promotional partner for the annual giveaway where viewers have the chance to win everything an in-studio contestant wins.

RELATED: Wheel of Fortune‘s Vanna White Opens Up About Her Relationship with God — ‘I Pray Every Day’

To date, Wheel of Fortune has awarded more than $2.5 million in cash and prizes to viewers thanks to the holiday giveaway, according to a press release on Thursday. From Monday through Dec. 20, every in-studio contestant will become a “Secret Santa” to an at-home viewer. During that time, if the viewer has a Wheel Watchers Club SPIN ID number, they will be eligible to win the same prizes won by an in-studio contestant.

This year, that will include Disney.com and Disney Store gift cards, as well as trips to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line vacations, and Adventures by Disney prize packages.

Sajak, 73, underwent surgery in November.

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show tweeted on Nov. 8. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in a host.”

Image zoom M. Phillips/WireImage

The following day, the show gave viewers a first look at White’s upcoming episodes as host, tweeting two photos of her on the Wheel of Fortune set, which was all decked out for Christmas.

Image zoom Wheel of Fortune/Twitter

Image zoom Wheel of Fortune/Twitter

On Nov. 11, Sajak shared a health update with fans, tweeting, “Happy to say that the worst has passed.”

He has been hosting Wheel of Fortune, which is the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S., since 1982. The show taped its 7,000th episode in May of last year.

Opening up to PEOPLE this year about their “brotherly and sisterly chemistry,” White, 62, revealed that in the 37 years they’ve been on air together, she and Sajak have never had a single fight in real life, except once about whether to put ketchup on a hot dog.

“We’re one big family,” she said of the Wheel of Fortune cast and crew. “It’s wonderful.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weekdays (check local listings)