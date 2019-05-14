Wheel of Fortune Star Vanna White's Only Fight with Pat Sajak Was About 'Ketchup on a Hotdog'

Fans of Wheel of Fortune have watched Pat Sajak and Vanna White for three decades, and their only argument in that time had nothing to do with the show

Having shared the Wheel of Fortune stage for 36 years and over 7,000 episodes, White discussed the one major disagreement she and host Pat Sajak ever had over food.

“Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog,” White told Fox News on Friday, adding her personal favorite condiments are ketchup and mustard, while Sajak prefers just mustard. “I agree it is [weird].”

Sajak was awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show”, with the now 72-year-old host beginning his Wheel of Fortune tenure back in 1981 after Chuck Woolery left the program.

Meet the @GWR title-holder for the Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show, @patsajak! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/zHN3woM6Sx — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) May 9, 2019

RELATED: Wheel of Fortune Contestant Used Winnings to Adopt a Child, Says Vanna White

Sajak took the time to thank White while accepting the world record, saying “I couldn’t have done it without you, kid.”

In an interesting twist, White holds a Guinness World Record of her own for “Most Frequent Clapper”.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

White, 62, credited the show’s producer and production team for the program’s longevity. This season of Wheel of Fortune currently averages 10 million viewers, and both Sajak and White show no signs of slowing down. The two Wheel of Fortune mainstays recently renewed their contracts through the 2022-2023 season.

“Well, we have a great producer and we have about 150 people who help put that show on, so it’s a big team effort. It’s teamwork,” White told Fox News following the show’s 7,000th episode last week. “No. No I did not, and it’s thanks to all of our loyal viewers. I want to thank them for watching all these years.”