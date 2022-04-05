Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Mourns the Death of Her Dad: 'He Lived a Full and Happy Life'

Vanna White is mourning the death of her father, Herbert White Jr.

Last Friday, the Wheel of Fortune star, 65, shared on Twitter that her dad had died at age 96. Vanna posted a photo of herself smiling beside her dad and called him "the kindest and most wonderful" in the caption.

"It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning," she tweeted. "He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever."

The official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account showed support for her and re-tweeted Vanna's message, writing, ".@TheVannaWhite, we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. We love you. - Your Wheel of Fortune family."

Vanna shared a special relationship with Herbert, who was her stepfather. During a June 2021 episode of Wheel of Fortune, she shared sweet details about her relationship with Herbert while speaking to host Pat Sajak.

"He's 95 years old. I call him every morning to say good morning, and that I love him," she said of Herbert, before adding, "He's special."

Vanna also wished Herbert a happy Father's Day in June 2021 when she posted an Instagram tribute to him, featuring a photo of herself kissing him on the cheek.

She captioned the image, "#HappyFathersDay to my 95 year old dad and to ALL the wonderful fathers celebrating today! #love #fatherdaughterbond."

