Wheel of Fortune Contestants Make History with Two $100K Wins in Same Week: 'It's Never Happened'
Wheel of Fortune reached a historic milestone on Tuesday night.
For the first time in the show's history, which spans more than 40 years, two contestants won the $100,000 grand prize in the bonus round for consecutive nights in a row.
After claiming the prize, contestant Lisa Kramer walked away with total earnings of $116,700 on the show Monday night.
Then, on Tuesday night, contestant Mark Baer marked a milestone after winning the $100,000 grand prize. He had total earnings of $126,550.
The show tweeted about the prizes calling them a "Wheel of Fortune first."
"Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS!" read a tweet from the show.
"It's never happened. And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock … There's always something new around here, isn't there? That's incredible," said Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak after learning about Baer's big win on the show.
On Twitter fans of the show expressed their excitement.
One fan wrote: "For the first time in Wheel of Fortune we got ourselves back to back $100,000 winners this week guys!! This is just great y'all. #WheelOfFortune."
Another fan tweeted, "Wheel of Fortune just gave out $100k two days in a row, get ready for some crazy words the next few days or else they're gonna run out of money."
The show also recently celebrated another major milestone. In December, Sajak, 75, celebrated his 40th anniversary as host of Wheel of Fortune. He started hosting the show in 1981.
The game show host marked his 40th-anniversary hosting Wheel of Fortune on Twitter and noted how much has changed since he began the gig in the 1980s.
"When I started hosting 'Wheel' (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included 'Dallas,' 'Three's Company,' 'The Jeffersons' and 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' " he tweeted. "Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John's 'Physical.' "