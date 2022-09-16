'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Says 'The End Is Near' After 40 Years

"This show will not die," Sajak says of the popular TV guessing game, which he's hosted since 1981

Published on September 16, 2022 11:27 AM
Pat Sajak
Pat Sajak. Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Pat Sajak appears to be ready for his last spin on Wheel of Fortune.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak, 75, told Entertainment Tonight.

Wheel of Fortune began in 1975, and Sajak came on board in 1981. In his four-decade tenure, Sajak and co-host Vanna White, 65, have become the faces of the series.

Looking ahead to his next steps in life, the emcee said, "It appears I may go before the show."

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 1: THE PAT SAJAK SHOW. Pictured is Pat Sajak, host. Image dated November 1, 1988. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS via Getty

"It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud," said Sajak, who also quips with celebs on the show's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune spin-off (his one wish list contestant? Meryl Streep).

"Years go by fast," Sajak acknowledged. But, he said, "We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near."

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
Vanna White and Pat Sajak. Getty

Sajak celebrated his 40-year hosting anniversary in December with a tribute from his daughter, Maggie. "Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy!" she tweeted alongside a throwback of her father hosting the series. "On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune… and the rest is history!"

The steadfast host has stepped away from the series only once to undergo surgery for a blocked intestine, giving White the chance to host.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns on Sept. 25.

