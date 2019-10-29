Wheel of Fortune Will Give Away a Home to a Lucky Winner This Week

Forget hitting the $10,000 mark on the wheel — this week on Wheel of Fortune, one lucky viewer will win an entire house, thanks to the return of its annual “Home Sweet Home” sweepstakes.

The $350K prize is part of the Latitude Margaritaville in Florida in a 55-and-up community for adults.

Last year, the lucky winner Michael Corbett relocated from Dayton, OH to his new home at Latitude, and the show’s hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White recently visited him there where they were surprised by singer Jimmy Buffett.

“We had such a great response to our first Home Sweet Home giveaway that we couldn’t wait to do it again!” said Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman. “Both Minto and Margaritaville are fantastic partners to the show, and together they have created a wonderful community in Latitude Margaritaville.”

To enter the sweepstakes, viewers should tune in to the show each night between October 28 through November 1, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com for an entry.

Members of the Wheel Watchers Club, Wheel of Fortune’s loyalty program, will be awarded an additional entry in the drawing. Winners will be chosen at random.