Wheel of Fortune Contestants Struggle to Solve Easy Puzzle While Another Loses by Mispronouncing Song Lyric

Wheel of Fortune managed to stump contestants again with a seemingly easy puzzle — a moment that sparked frustration amongst its viewers.

In the game show's latest episode, the riddle in question that contestants stumbled over was "Renting A Pedal Boat." It took the contenders multiple attempts to correctly solve the puzzle.

The letters on the board were nearly complete, sans the letter "L" in the word "pedal." Yet as one contestant tried to solve the puzzle, they incorrectly said: "Renting A Paddle Boat."

After the other contestants tried guessing the remaining letter as "M" and "W," host Pat Sajak stated that their guesses were wrong. Eventually, on the fifth attempt, a male contender finally correctly solved the riddle.

The moment in question proved to baffle viewers. "Whoever decided to start putting really dumb people on wheel of fortune is a genius," one person tweeted as another said, "What is with #WheelOfFortune lately?? Again!! ☠️."

A third user wrote, "Speechless — pedaw boat, pedam boat? paddle pedal? Wtf?"

"The puzzle writers at Wheel of Fortune are beside themselves," said another individual while a fifth person added, "The people on Wheel of Fortune are dumb as f--- I swear to God. It's PEDAL BOAT. PEDAL!"

Unfortunately, this isn't the only flub that's occurred on the popular game show in recent weeks. An episode, which aired on Tuesday, saw a contestant mess up the lyrics to Eurythmics' 1980s hit "Sweet Dreams."

The contestant pronounced "these," instead of the correct lyric, "sweet dreams are made of this."

Earlier this month, three contestants went viral after failing to figure out a simple puzzle for the phrase: "Another Feather In Your Cap." But Sajak, 75, has since defended the contestants across a lengthy Twitter thread.

"It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry," he wrote. "Last night's 'Feather in your cap' puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn't solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening."

Sajak then asked viewers to "imagine" being in the contestants' position on national TV, during which they're "suddenly thrown a curve" and subsequently "begin getting worried about looking stupid."

"Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people," he continued. "But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch."