Viral Wheel of Fortune Contestant and His Wife Clarify Hilarious 'Loveless Marriage’ Intro

Wheel of Fortune contestant Blair Davis and his wife Kim are speaking out about his viral introductory comments on Monday’s show.

During the episode, Blair nonchalantly said in his introduction that he has “been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim.”

“She cursed my life with three stepchildren, named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” he also said, much to the amusement of host Pat Sajak and the audience.

While Blair said on the show that he was being facetious, his comments quickly circulated around Twitter, with fans praising his blunt attitude.

In an interview with The New York Post two days after the episode aired, Blair and Kim made it clear that that his jokes were all in good fun.

“We are constantly calling each other different names around the house,” said Blair, who runs a small trucking business in San Diego.

“I already knew it was coming,” his wife added. “Everybody laughed.”

Kim joked that the “battle-ax” comment he made about her was “one of the nicer” names that the couple have called each other over the years.

“We watch Wheel of Fortune all the time and people are always saying, ‘my gorgeous wife’ or ‘my handsome husband,’ ” she explained. “I told him not to say ‘my gorgeous wife,’ because I didn’t want the audience to think, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s not gorgeous. Why would he say that?’ ”

Blair said that he decided to “be a little more realistic” after seeing so many couples be “politically correct” when it came to describing their loved ones on the show.

Blair walked away from Monday night’s show with $6,000 in winnings, which the couple both agreed will go right into their savings.

The couple met online in 2005, and Blair’s “sense of humor” was what Kim quickly fell for, they told The Post.

“I fell in love with her the moment I saw her,” he said. “My wife is extremely intelligent and really beautiful. I’m lucky to have her.”