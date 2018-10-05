Wheel of Fortune Contestant Accidentally Guesses 'Gold Shower' — and Loses Big Money

A Wheel of Fortune contestant now understands the big difference that one small letter can make.

On Thursday evening’s episode of the long-running game show, Melanie just had to correctly guess one missing letter to win some big bucks.

Unfortunately, she was four letters away in the alphabet from the winning answer. She chose G instead of C, which turned into an NSFW mistake.

“I’d like to solve,” she told host Pat Sajak. “Bridal & gold shower.” (A gold and/or golden shower is when someone urinates on their sexual partner.)

She was immediately met with a disappointed reaction from the audience before Sajak told her, “Sorry,” and directed the question to fellow contestant Jenn.

“I’d like to solve,” said Jenn, who correctly guessed: “Bridal & cold shower.”

At the end of the episode, Sajak told Melanie of the incorrect guess, “It happens!”