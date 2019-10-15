Wheel of Fortune Contestant Goes Viral After Saying He Is 'Trapped in a Loveless Marriage'

Talk about an introduction.

During Monday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Blair Davis stunned host Pat Sajak and viewers when he shared a shocking account of his personal life.

After Davis was introduced as being in the small trucking business in San Diego, Sajak, 72, asked him what his family is like.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim,” Davis replied as the crowd began to laugh.

“She cursed my life with three stepchildren: Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” he continued, much to the amusement of Sajak and the audience.

“Yay! No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody,” the TV host joked, before clarifying that he knows Davis was “being facetious.”

“Absolutely, I love them like nobody’s business,” Davis said with a smile.

The San Diego resident then explained that he keeps his long gray beard at his grandson’s insistence.

“Every time I shave it off, he gives me a really hard time,” Davis said, which led Sajak to joke, “Don’t let it get tangled up in the wheel, that’s all we ask.”

Davis’ dry humor circulated throughout Twitter, with many users praising him for his epic introduction.

“Blair is the darkest @WheelofFortune contestant ever,” Jeff Eisenband of NBA 2K League wrote.

“Finally, someone was truthful,” another user wrote, tagging Barstool Sports.

Said another, “ALL TIME @WheelofFortune intro just happened. ‘I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage….”

“About to start watching Wheel of Fortune again,” another Twitter user joked.

Wheel of Fortune airs weekdays at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.