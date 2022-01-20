Wheel of Fortune Contestant Charlene Rubush Gifted Car by Audi After Controversial Loss

Charlene Rubush officially has the new Audi car that was previously promised to her after public outrage about her Wheel of Fortune loss

Charlene Rubush got her Audi Q3.

The Wheel of Fortune contestant may have lost in a December episode, but public opinion — and Audi — still see Rubush as a winner. Audi came through with their promise and gifted Rubush a brand-new car.

Rubush confirmed she received a car from Audi, completely paid for. During a conversation with TMZ, the Wheel of Fortune contestant said the new car "drives so well. I'm loving it!!," adding, "Much needed since my husband and I have been sharing one car since we moved here three years ago!"

Rubush came close to winning an episode of Wheel of Fortune during the bonus round in which the answer was "Choosing the Right Word." However, Rubush hesitated before she completed the phrase with "word." Host Pat Sajak and the show's judges didn't give Rubush the win because of her delay and ruled that she did not give a complete answer.

The moment went viral, with fans seeking justice for Rubush, who technically got the answer correct. If she had won, Rubush would have been given an Audi Q3. But Wheel of Fortune sent her home without the $40,000 ride.