In total, it took all three competitors eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the five-word puzzle

Wheel of Fortune Answer Goes Viral After Contestants Fail to Solve Common Phrase

Wheel of Fortune had viewers screaming at their TVs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday's episode of the game show, the three contestants struggled to solve a common phrase, leaving viewers at home stunned and baffled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a now-viral clip shared across Twitter, the phrase "Another Feather In Your Cap" was nearly solved as the final contestant took turns attempting to fill in the missing letters. But it wasn't a simple win for any of the players. The missing "C"and "P" proved to cause most of the problems, with contestants guessing a list of other three-letter words before guessing "Cap."

"Another feather in your hat," "Another feather in your lap," and "Another feather in your map," were all guessed before one competitor finally guessed a "C" and gave the correct answer.

In total, it took all three competitors eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the five-word puzzle.

The segment of wrong leads lasted for just over two minutes, which one viewer called the "dumbest two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history."

And they certainly weren't alone in their frustration — a slew of viewers balked at the moment as the clip quickly became a meme.

"Your going to want to sit down before watching this…" one Twitter user wrote alongside a video of the segment. Others thanked Wheel of Fortune and ABC for the moment, which brought them laughter on Tuesday evening.

"I am in utter disbelief," wrote one fan, while another thanked the show for not editing the moment out.

"I am in tears," added another viewer.

And the moment isn't the first time a Wheel of Fortune episode has made headlines as of late. In mid-February, three people won jackpots of $100,000 on consecutive nights. The record for consecutive jackpot wins was set in just two evenings, with the third win by Bree Yokouchi baffling even host Pat Sajak.

"I'm out of here. That's it, I'm through," he said as he jokingly walked off the stage. At the time, fans were rooting for a fourth win and an even bigger record, but the trend wasn't carried through the rest of the week.