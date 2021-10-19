On the latest episode of PEOPLE's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, astrologer Aliza Kelly reads their charts and tells us why these lovebirds are such a match

What's in the Stars for Newly-Engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? A Celeb Astrologer Tells All

If there ever were a pair of star-crossed lovers, the extraordinarily passionate (and newly-engaged!) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would be it.

Ahead of his uber-romantic, red rose-filled proposal, the couple had been making out across the country (and internationally!), so we had to wonder what the stars had to say about their PDA-packed 2021 — and whether this love truly is "forever," as the duo has said on social media.

Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly, the host of PEOPLE TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, pulled their star charts to determine what the universe has in store.

Kelly explains how elements of Barker's chart align with what Kardashian brings to his life and predicts babies in 2022 based on what she sees in the charts.

machine gun kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Another "too hot to handle" couple joining Kourt and Trav in PDA-ing all over the place (including some of the same places): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Though Fox did her own pretty thorough reading of Kelly's chart in their British GQ video, Kelly also assesses their compatibility and shares there may be birth in their future too.