"The pros feel like they're more restricted than the celebs participating," a source tells PEOPLE of the show's COVID-19 protocols

What We Know About the DWTS COVID Protocols After Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Test Positive

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news of their positive tests — and the unprecedented set up of having the duo dance separately and virtually — has prompted questions about how DWTS is navigating COVID protocols for the season.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, a rep for DWTS laid out the show's safety plan, which includes masks, frequent testing and a "pod system" for hair and makeup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke | Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"We follow CDC guidelines and a comprehensive safety plan that includes social distancing, PPE and KN95 masks," the rep said. "​All of Zone A is required to be fully vaccinated, regular testing of cast and crew and more. ​On set we have a strict pod system, all couples have their own hair and makeup so the pods are no more than four people."

Zone A, the rep said, is anyone who's allowed to have contact with talent when they're unmasked, such as a stage manager.

"The show's COVID team is monitoring this situation and the whole production, as the health and safety of our entire cast and crew is top priority," the statement added.

The show rep also said that if anyone on the show tests positive for the virus, they must quarantine per CDC guidelines.

"Additionally, couples rehearse solo in the studio. There isn't a crew in the room, only a robotic camera," the statement said.

CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby | Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

As for the pros who are married — Sasha Farber and Emma Slater; Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson; Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach — they must live apart for the duration of the season.

Regarding the married couple rule, a source tells PEOPLE that some of the professional dancers feel they are being "more restricted" than their celebrity counterparts.

"The pros who are married and/or dating can't live together," the source says. "The pros feel like they're more restricted than the celebs participating – they're technically not allowed to see their (romantic) partners except on show day."

"The reasoning from the show is that if one pair goes down, they don't want to take down any other pairs – but then they're all packed together on show days without masks in the same ballroom and mix and mingle," the source adds, noting that "the celebs are basically doing what they want."

"Both pros and stars are following the same guidelines — the rules apply for everyone," the DWTS rep said.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus, like Burke and Rigsby — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.