'What We Do in the Shadows' ' Harvey Guillén Reveals Boyfriend Kevin Braun 'Definitely Helps Calm' His Nerves

Harvey Guillén and his boyfriend Kevin Braun shared an intimate moment backstage while he hosted the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday

Published on May 15, 2023 06:08 PM
Harvey Guillén at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Harvey Guillén is showing his appreciation for his boyfriend, Kevin Braun.

In a photo diary entry for Entertainment Weekly, the What We Do in the Shadows star, 33, shared a photo of him and Braun spending time together backstage while he hosted the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday.

"Having someone who supports and loves you by your side definitely helps calm your nerves," Guillén said of Braun.

harvey guillen glaad diary
Jen Rosenstein/EW

On Sunday, Guillén also shared a carousel of photos from the festivities on Instagram, including a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand towards the elevators.

"Had the best time hosting the 34th annual @glaad awards in NYC last night," he wrote. "I was surrounded by love and support !"

Back in March, Guillén opened up to PEOPLE about the importance of representation in media in a photo diary for the the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. (The awards are presented annually at two ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.)

"We are at a moment in time now that will determine who we are as a society. So I wanted to encourage those in the room to make the queerest, most flamboyant, most beautiful trans content we can dream," Guillén explained.

He continued, "So that those kids, in places like Tennessee, Florida and Texas, know that there is a world of acceptance and celebration, not just for who they love, but who they are. We can be hope. We can be educators. We can be lifelines. But above all we must be courageous."

"When I was young I would have loved to have seen these shows and feel seen," Guillén added. "It fills my heart with joy to know someone out there [could be] watching and thinking, 'Hey, they're like me!' and feel included."

