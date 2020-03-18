11 Top-Rated Movies and TV Shows You Can Stream on Hulu While Stuck at Home

As health officials stress the importance of social distancing to combat the coronavirus outbreak, many are wondering just what to do with their extra time at home. Luckily, streaming services are here to keep you entertained with their libraries of movies and TV shows, and one of the best on the market is Hulu.

The service has thousands of titles to offer, from Reese Witherspoon’s newly released drama Little Fires Everywhere to long-running cable sitcoms like Modern Family. Unlike most other streaming services, Hulu shows new TV episodes the day after they’re traditionally broadcasted, so it’s the perfect place to catch up on current shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Plus, Hulu also has critically acclaimed original content, and the newest options include the High Fidelity remake starring Zoë Kravitz.

Image zoom Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica; Francois Duhamel; Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Of course, TV isn’t the only entertainment available on Hulu. The streaming service also offers thousands of movies, including recent critical darlings like Booksmart and John Krasinski’s horror hit A Quiet Place.

To watch, simply sign up for the streaming service for as little as $5.99 a month, or subscribe to the Live TV package that lets you stream on-demand channels alongside its entire streaming library. You can also get Hulu in a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month.

Once you’re ready to watch, take a look at our list of the best TV shows and movies to stream on Hulu now. We’ve included shows that will give you a laugh as well as dramas to keep you on the edge of your seat. Wash your hands, grab a handful of popcorn, and start streaming now.

Little Fires Everywhere

Image zoom Erin Simkin/Hulu

There’s nothing like a surprise launch to catch our attention, and Reese Witherspoon’s highly anticipated adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel certainly succeeded when it dropped a day early on Hulu. Starring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two women whose lives become intertwined after the latter moves into the former’s house, the show is perfect for fans of Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. Read PEOPLE’s review of the show before you get started.

Stream It! Little Fires Everywhere, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Image zoom

From The Good Place creator Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the finest comedies on TV right now. Its cancellation at Fox prompted a public outcry, but the show was saved when NBC swooped in (Vulture-style) to save the day. Like any good sitcom, the ensemble cast (including Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg, and Stephanie Beatriz) brings its A-game to each episode, playing off one another with darting quips and fast laughs that only top actors are capable of. The show has earned a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently in its seventh season, and you can catch new episodes on Hulu every Friday.

Stream It! Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Seinfeld

Image zoom Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Since there’s nothing to do, you might as well watch a show about nothing. Often regarded as the greatest sitcom of all time, Seinfeld revolutionized the sitcom genre, and its influence is visible on nearly every popular show that came afterwards (think Friends, How I Met Your Mother, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia). From the Puffy Shirt to the Soup Nazi, Seinfeld has spawned countless classic pop culture references. All 180 episodes are available on Hulu, so start streaming and say it with me: “Serenity now.”

Stream It! Seinfeld, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

High Fidelity

Image zoom Hulu

You might ask: Is a remake of the 2000 John Cusack film (that was originally a 1995 novel by Nick Hornby) really necessary? Maybe not, but in this case, the result is a sharp, funny, timely, and spot-on TV show with plenty of heart. Starring Zoë Kravitz, Hulu’s High Fidelity (which earned an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) transplants the show from turn-of-the-century Chicago to hipster Brooklyn, with everything from the fashion to the dialogue updated accordingly. Of course, the music and ensemble cast are off-the-charts good, but it’s really Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s riotous performance as Cherise that steals the show.

Stream It! High Fidelity, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Killing Eve

Image zoom Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica

All eyes might have been on her transformative series Fleabag, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s espionage thriller based on Luke Jennings’ novels is just as good. The show has completely upended the traditional cat-and-mouse genre, infusing the old formula with female-led performances as well as Waller-Bridge’s irreverent sense of humor. Sandra Oh brings to the table a mesmerizing, Golden Globe-winning performance as MI6 agent Eve Polastri, but it’s her counterpart, Jodie Comer’s gleefully vicious Villanelle, that truly shines. The show is returning for its third season on April 26, so catch up on all previous 16 episodes now.

Stream It! Killing Eve, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Modern Family

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

ABC’s long-running sitcom comes to an end this year. Modern Family started off as a mockumentary that got its name from portraying three different family setups — nuclear, step-, and same-sex living — under Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill). After 11 seasons that propelled its cast to become household names, the show will air its final episode on April 8. The entire series is available on Hulu, and the finale will be available a day after its broadcast.

Stream It! Modern Family, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

When Harry Met Sally

Image zoom Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Can men and women really be friends? That’s the central premise of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron’s classic rom-com, which is frequently referred to as the best rom-com of all time. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as a pair of college graduates who grow from strangers to haters, friends, and then lovers over the course of 12 years, this iconic film features dialogue that is as sharp as the performances are phenomenal. Fair warning: The movie is beautifully filmed in New York City, and its various locales might just make you miss the outside world more.

Stream It! When Harry Met Sally, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Booksmart

Image zoom Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

The buddy film gets a female makeover in Olivia Wilde’s feature film directorial debut. High school seniors Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) are a pair of goody two-shoes who spent all their time studying, only to realize that their fellow partying classmates still got into equally prestigious colleges. So, to make up for it, they decide to go to a party on the eve of their graduation. Of course, hilarity ensues in this film dotted with Gen Z jokes, but it’s the us-against-the-world friendship setup that makes Booksmart’s humor timeless. It has earned a stellar 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even counts celebrities like Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as fans.

Stream It! Booksmart, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Plus One

Image zoom RLJE Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

With an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this irreverent comedy upends the traditional wedding rom-com trope. Plus One stars Maya Erskine from Hulu’s Pen15 and Jack Quaid as Alice and Ben, two late-20-somethings who team up to get through the slew of weddings they find themselves invited to. The film is incredibly funny with at times gut-wrenching performances from Erskine, and it’s an overall rewarding watch for die-hard rom-com fans who can’t get enough of witnessing best friends slowly fall in love.

Stream It! Plus One, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

After lagging in both critical acclaim and audience approval, the Mission: Impossible series got a much-needed boost with its fourth film, Ghost Protocol. Since then, the series has only gotten better and better under the guidance of director Christopher McQuarrie, and Fallout, where Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt returns to fight against his previous enemy from Rogue Nation, Solomon Lane, is the pinnacle of his efforts. It’s packed with action as well as gorgeous shots of Paris, New Zealand, and Norway, and the film has earned a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream It! Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

A Quiet Place

Image zoom Jonny Cournoyer

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II is postponed due to the novel coronavirus, but you can still stream its predecessor, A Quiet Place, in the meantime. Starring Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt, the film revolves around a family who struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world terrorized by noise-sensitive extraterrestrial creatures. The movie has earned a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s the most fun you can have watching a movie that has almost no dialogue at all.

Stream It! A Quiet Place, Free with a Hulu subscription; hulu.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.