Who Is Stranger Things Newcomer Tom Wlaschiha? Meet the Actor Who Plays Enzo

Tom Wlaschiha's Stranger Things character, Dmitri "Enzo" Antonov, is a Russian prison guard who becomes an ally to David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper

Stranger Things' long-awaited fourth season is finally here — and fans are being introduced to a new batch of characters, including Dmitri "Enzo" Antonov.

Enzo is a Russian prison guard working at the camp that Jim Hooper, a.k.a. David Harbour, is stuck at as the season commences. The two eventually become allies.

Tom Wlaschiha portrays Enzo in the acclaimed sci-fi drama, which returned with the first seven episodes of its penultimate season on Friday.

Though Wlaschiha, 48, is new to the Stranger Things world, he isn't foreign to the acting business. Here's more to learn about the series newcomer.

He hails from Germany

Wlaschiha was born in 1973 in Dohna, Dresden, East Germany. At 17, he visited Massachusetts as an exchange student.

"Sometimes it still seems unreal just to board a plane and fly to America, because that's something that I'd always dreamed of, but I was completely sure would never happen," he once said, per his official IMDb profile. "And sometimes, when I think about that, it still feels a bit unreal."

He was on Game of Thrones

Prior to Stranger Things, Wlaschiha gained recognition for playing Jaqen H'ghar on Game of Thrones. He first appeared on the HBO hit in season 2, later reprising his role in seasons 5 and 6.

Wlaschiha previously said he never thought he'd return to the series.

"I had some hope, but it was tricky," he said in an interview with HBO around the time that season 5 aired. "The character's not in the books anymore, so far, at least. I was hoping to be back, but normally what you hope for on Game of Thrones doesn't happen."

He has a background in theater

While Wlaschiha has built up his résumé with roles in major shows and films like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, he got his start acting in theater.

"I started out doing a lot of theaters in Germany. I love theater, this is where I am coming from basically," he told Metro.Style in 2018.

"It's a different technique in film, you have to find a form of what you're playing, it allows you to do bigger things on stage than in front of the camera," he continued. "But I also love camera acting because it's more intimate, it's more subtle — and if you're playing a character that is quite far from you, personally, 'cause the camera sees everything — and you have to be really convincing in doing that it's not always easy."

He's multilingual

Per his official IMDb profile, Wlaschiha is fluent in several different languages: German, English, French, Russian and Italian.