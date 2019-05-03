It’s been more than three months since Kathryn Dennis confirmed that she is dating Hunter Price, and she couldn’t be happier.

Amid her ongoing court battle with ex Thomas Ravenel — with whom she shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3 — Dennis’ boyfriend Price has been a positive constant in her life.

At the end of last month, Ravenel alleged in court documents filed on April 29 and obtained by The Blast that Price has “moved in” with Dennis, 26, in Charleston, South Carolina, and stayed at her house overnight while the children are in her care.

He also alleges that Price sometimes takes care of the children while Dennis is not around. Reps for Dennis and Ravenel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

As their relationship deepens, and Dennis’ ongoing custody battle continues, here’s a few things to know about Price.

He’s a country singer.

“Hey y’all, I’m Hunter. I’m a 26 year old country musician and songwriter trying to make it big,” Price, an aspiring country singer, states on his Facebook profile.

He also shared that one of the major influences in his life is “Country Music past and present.”

“‼️Fun Fact‼️I’m a big fan of @LeeBrice 💁🏼‍♂️,” he wrote on Instagram in August about the country superstar. “Lee is one of the best live singers out there. The coolest part: He feels his music in such a way- that it’s incredible. He never sings a song the same, but comes out with the same result; a new room full of fans. 🤙🏼.”

He’s an America’s Got Talent alumnus.

Price competed on season 13 of America’s Got Talent last year, but was eliminated in the Judge Cuts round.

“On this show you have an opportunity to go viral and that song did the opposite of that, which is frustrating because I do like you,” Simon Cowell said of Price’s performance. “There’s something about you I like.”

Despite his elimination from the competition show, Price said that he was grateful for the experience.

“⭐️What’s Next?⭐️@AGT has given me the opportunity of the lifetime. For that, I am forever thankful for,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “I’ve gained thousands of new followers and support that I’ve never had before. I’m so excited to release new music. Honestly, I’ve never been happier and I’m stoked about the future. Get ready. 🤩.”

He’s a Georgia native.

Although Price was born and raised in Georgia, he later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue his music career.

“Georgia boy having the time of my life chasing and making my dreams come true in Nashville!” he states on his Facebook profile.

He adores Dennis.

In January, Dennis confirmed that she and Price are dating when she shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, captioned with a simple black heart emoji. (It is not clear when they started dating.)

He shared the same photo of the couple in January, also with a black heart emoji.

One month later, while in Nashville, he called Dennis “My best friend. 🔆@kathryndennis,” when he posted an adorable image of the couple staring into each other’s eyes.

She posted the same photo and gushed about Price in her caption, writing, “didn’t think I’d smile like this again but there you are. @hunterpricemusic 🖤.”

