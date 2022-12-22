What to Binge Over Winter Break? PEOPLE Editors Share Their Top Picks

01 of 16 Sex Lives of College Girls Courtesy of HBO Max Carly Breit, Platforms Editor: Now that two full seasons of Sex Lives of College Girls are streaming on HBO, it's begging to be binge-watched. You'll fall in love with this group of college suite mates and find yourself cheering for their wins and cringing as they crash. (Hey, didn't we all?) Oh, and the hot sex scenes don't hurt. Where to Watch: HBO Max

02 of 16 Welcome to Chippendales Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales. Erin Simkin/Hulu Marissa Charles: News Director: Welcome to Chippendales is a must-watch for true crime fans. Not only are the routines fabulously cheesy, watching funny man Kumail Nanjiani flex his dramatic muscles as the nightclub's controlling owner Somen "Steve" Banerjee is can't miss TV. The power struggle between his character and his rival, choreographer Nick De Noia (played by Murray Bartlett), will send you down a further rabbit hole binge-watching documentaries and listening to podcasts about the case. By the time you come up for air it will be 2023. Where to Watch: Hulu

03 of 16 Party Down Julie Mazziotta, Sports Editor: Gear up for the 2023 reboot by binging the original two seasons of Party Down, a hilarious comedy about a group of L.A. cater waiters all trying (and failing) to get out of the gig. The cast is unbeatable, from Adam Scott to Jane Lynch to Megan Mullally, plus guest stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Kristen Bell. By the end, you too, will be wondering: "Are we having fun yet?"



Where to Watch: Starz

04 of 16 Single's Inferno Netflix Erica Gerald Mason, Site Producer: Can't wait until Love Island returns next summer? Single's Inferno on Netflix is exactly what you need. The dating show, which features a South Korean cast of beautiful people looking for love, offers a kind of pathos rarely seen in the "hot people in love" genre. Binge all of season one, then start season two as new episodes drop throughout December. (The season finale airs in January!) Where to Watch: Netflix

05 of 16 Derry Girls Courtesy Netflix Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I am indebted to deputy style director Brittany Talarico for bullying me until I finally agreed to watch this show. And once you get started, you're going to feel the same way about me. It's equal parts coming-of-age story and pitch-perfect '90s nostalgia trip, all with a side of education about living in Northern Ireland as The Troubles were coming to an end. But most importantly, it's cackle-out-loud funny, with lines so good my husband and I had to rewind to catch the dialogue we drowned out with our laughter. Season 3 just ended, and I immediately had to go watch the cast's episode of Great British Baking Show: Holidays just to spend a little more time with them. Where to Watch: Netflix

06 of 16 Reboot Michael Desmond/Hulu Samantha Miller, Editorial Director for Entertainment: If you're missing the wit, warmth and finely tuned ensemble comedy of Modern Family, you'll love creator Steven Levitan's Hulu series Reboot. About the cast of a family sitcom that reunites for, yes, a streaming reboot, it brings together top-flight funny folks including Paul Reiser, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Johnny Knoxville. The humor can sometimes be raunchier than on a network show — and hilariously so — but with no less heart. Where to Watch: Hulu

07 of 16 Wednesday Courtesy Of Netflix Alex Ross, Entertainment Writer/Reporter: Spend your Wednesdays (and Thursdays, Fridays and every other day that ends in Y) with the Addams family. Netflix's Wednesday may be spooky and mysterious, but it's the perfect binge this holiday season— and Jenna Ortega's performance as Wednesday Addams is simply, well, to die for. Where to Watch: Netflix

08 of 16 Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Kate Hogan, Digital Specials Director: A sweet surprise this fall was how much I ended up enjoying FX's Welcome to Wrexham. I've historically had zero interest in English football but the star power (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the team just as COVID was hitting) drew me in and the moving stories behind the tiny but mighty team's fans and history kept me watching. It is slow to start, but even the most fair weather of sports fans will find themselves rooting for these hometown heroes by season's end. Tip: Try not to Google their record before you watch. Where to Watch: Hulu

09 of 16 The Watcher Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Tom Gliatto, Editor/Writer, PEOPLE Picks: I started watching Netflix's paranoid-thriller series The Watcher in the kitchen early in the afternoon. I finished it up on my iPhone in bed at 3 a.m. It's like Rosemary's Baby with real estate. The cast includes Mia Farrow as a persnickety little woman obsessed with a dumbwaiter and Jennifer Coolidge as a broker who keeps advising everyone to sell, sell, sell (although, in Coolidge's unique delivery, it sounds more like zehl, zehl, zehl). Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for being you. Where to Watch: Netflix

10 of 16 Real Housewives of Potomac Bravo Dave Quinn, News Editor: If you've not yet gotten aboard the Real Housewives train yet always wanted to give it a try, let the Real Housewives of Potomac be your entry into the action. All seasons are streaming on Peacock, including the season 7, which is currently airing new episodes on Bravo on Sunday nights. The series — following a group of affluent and fabulous Black women in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area — has quickly become the best among the franchise thanks to its pitch-perfect cast, who bring equal parts comedy and drama (plus the best shady reads of anybody on TV). And if my recommendation isn't enough, listen to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who has recently admitted she's a regular viewer. Now if only she'd join the show in season 8... Where to Watch: BravoTV

11 of 16 The L Word: Generation Q Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME Glenn Garner, Writer/Reporter: The L Word: Generation Q is deep enough into season 2 that fans can enjoy a decent holiday binge and still have some episodes to look forward to. Nothing is more heartwarming for LGBTQ viewers during the holidays than displays of love, chosen family... and some decent queer drama. Where to Watch: Showtime

12 of 16 Bad Sisters Apple TV+ Allison Adato, Editor, People/Entertainment Weekly Books: After devouring her terrific series Catastrophe, I was happy to find Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters and ran through its 10 darkly comic episodes over a holiday weekend. (I was multitasking, okay?) Executive producer Horgan plays Eva, the eldest of five siblings, four of whom each have reason to loathe their sister Grace's husband. (Giving nothing away here: He is loathsome.) Despite their murderous intent and often inept execution, these are the Bad Sisters anyone would want on her side: Devoted, loving, willing to kill, wickedly funny. P.S. When you reach the end and want more of the charming if conflicted insurance agent, check out actor Daryl McCormack's turn as an escort opposite Emma Thompson in 2022's Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Where to Watch: AppleTV+

13 of 16 You JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX Lizzie Hyman, Writer/ Reporter: With the fourth season airing in February, now is the perfect time to binge-watch You on Netflix. Packed with sinister humor, romance and horror, this show will leave you addicted. It also doesn't hurt that Joe Goldberg, the charming yet sociopathic lead, is played by Penn Badgley, whose smile alone is enough to click "next episode." Where to Watch: Netflix

14 of 16 Jane the Virgin Scott Everett White/The CW. Ana Calderone, Food Editor: I envy anyone that gets to binge Jane the Virgin for the first time. It's so quirky and funny (how could a show about being accidentally artificially inseminated not be?) — and has so many episodes, so it'll get you through the holiday break and beyond. Where to Watch: Netflix

15 of 16 The Vow Amy Luke/Getty. Andrea Dunham, Creative Director: B-list celebrities and rich people who get duped into joining a self-empowerment, multilevel marketing scheme that later reveals itself to be a toxic misogynistic cult complete with forced calorie restriction, branding, polyamory, coercion and silly silk sashes? I'll sit on my couch for hours for that! With insider-y access and detailed footage and interviews that take you right into the literal lap of Nxivm's inexplicably charismatic leader, Keith Raniere, the series shows how seemingly highly intelligent, talented people fall into a very stealthy trap, admit they were suckered... but decided to be fools no more. Their stressful escapes, and their subsequent successful take down of their "Vanguard" and his closest disciples is riveting to watch. I think it brings us a little closer to understanding how slippery a slope it is from joining a fun "group" for connection to total brainwashing, with the right mix of new-age self-help pablum and relentless greed. Where to Watch: HBO Max