What to Binge Over Thanksgiving Weekend — A List of All the Best Television Marathons

Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect occasion to spend time with your loved ones, gorge yourself on leftovers and indulge in countless hours of uninterrupted television watching.

Here are some of the marathons you and your family have to look forward to!

UPtv is bringing back their annual Thanksgiving Gilmore Girls marathon for yet another year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans will relive all of their favorite moments from Lorelai and Rory — including that time they ate four Thanksgiving meals — during GilMore the Merrier. During the binge-a-thon, UPtv will air all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls 24 hours a day for 153 straight hours.

GilMore the Merrier is slated to kick off Monday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. ET. The episodes will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 12 a.m.

And to make the deal even sweeter, Stars Hollows’ own Luke Danes will host the event! Scott Patterson, who played everyone’s favorite flannel-wearing diner owner, will lead viewers through days of trivia, contests and of course, coffee.

In keeping with another annual tradition, TBS will also be airing a marathon of the beloved sitcom Friends on Thanksgiving from 1 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET.

But don’t worry movie fans, there’s something for you too!

All Thanksgiving day, AMC will be airing the Godfather trilogy, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

And if you’re ready to get in the Christmas mood, there is plenty of festive content to look forward to.

Freeform’s Christmas marathon has been in full force since the start of November and will pack plenty of treats over Thanksgiving weekend.

In addition to a variety of strictly Santa-themed films, there’s also plenty of Disney classics the whole family can enjoy.

Freeform’s Thanksgiving Weekend schedule is below.

Nov. 22

7:30am/6:30c Happy Gilmore

11am/10c Mrs. Doubtfire

2pm/1c Disney’s Mulan

4pm/3c Ice Age: Continental Drift

6pm/5c Disney’s Zootopia

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille

12am/11c The Lego Movie

Nov. 23

7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11am/10c The Lego Movie

1:30pm/12:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift

3:30pm/2:30c Jumanji (1995)

6pm/5c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12am/11c Call Me Claus

Nov. 24

7am/6c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

Freeform Premiere 8:30am/7:30c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

10:30am/9:30c Jumanji (1995)

1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s Tarzan

3:10pm/2:10c Despicable Me

5:15pm/4:15c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

Double Feature 7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause

9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size

Nov. 25

7am/6c Yogi Bear

8:35am/7:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:35am/9:35c Disney’s Tarzan

12:40pm/11:40c Despicable Me

2:45pm/1:45c Life-Size

Double Feature 4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Network Television Premiere 9pm/8c The Truth About Christmas

11pm/10c Mrs. Doubtfire