What 'The Situation' Wants in a Woman: Generosity and Good Looks

Just because he’s not interested in being exclusive with anyone at the moment, doesn’t mean that Jersey Shore star Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino isn’t looking around for love.

But what exactly is he looking for in a woman?

“I’m a Cancer and I’m Italian,” he tells PEOPLE at the launch of NoX Edge, a pre-workout supplement. “I like to take care of and do nice things. It doesn’t matter if her hair is blonde or brown, but she must be giving and generous – like myself.”

Oh, and he adds: “Looks are big,” while evaluating any romantic options.

Sorrentino, 27, also says the ideal woman goes deeper than the surface elements of romance, though she does have to get him – and his lifestyle.

“I’m the type of person that’s open, whatever happens, happens,” he says. “Ultimately, she’s just got to work well with the way I live my life. I need a girl who knows a relationship is 50-50.”

But he cautions: “If she s bossy, controlling or high maintenance, those are dealbreakers for me.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore premieres July 29 (10 p.m. EST) on MTV – Kate Hallett