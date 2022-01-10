'Most Happy Helping Others': What Stars Have Said About Bob Saget Being a Caring Friend
The late Full House star's famous friends agree that he was always there to lend a helping hand, hug or laugh
Pete Davidson
The Saturday Night Live star revealed that the America's Funniest Home Videos host was there for him during a dark time in his younger years.
"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson said in a statement.
"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he shared of Saget. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."
Lori Loughlin
"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family," Loughlin, who acted alongside Saget in the hit sitcom, said in a statement after his passing.
In recent years, the comedian was there for his costar as she faced scrutiny for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, for which she ultimately completed a two-month prison sentence.
In October 2019, Saget addressed his friendship with Loughlin during an interview with Fox News, voicing his faith in his friend.
"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens ... I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years," he said at the time. "I don't cut people out."
Deon Cole
The Black-ish star shared a text from Saget wishing him condolences after the loss of his mom, even though the two had only met briefly in the past. "Please be thoughtful. Please be kind," Cole captioned the screenshot of the heartfelt text.
Jodie Sweetin
The actor was among the Full House cast members who reportedly staged an intervention for Sweetin in 2004 as she struggled with an addiction to methamphetamine, ABC News reported.
Remembering her late onscreen father with love, Sweetin fondly recalled "spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes" and how he always said "I love you" when their conversations came to a close.
"He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others... I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was," Sweetin said.
Perez Hilton
The blogger remembered Saget as "one of the nicest guys in showbiz," writing that he "always made me feel included, appreciated and important. He was the man!"
In another post, Hilton said that he last spoke with the star in March 2020 – "peak pandemic scariness" – and shared a screenshot from their conversation.
"This exchange is so telling. He was concerned about my well-being," Hilton said of the messages, in which Saget stressed that he stay safe during the time of uncertainty. "And he was concerned about making sure that a fellow comedian [Tom Learher] got his shine! That was #BobSaget."
B.J. Novak
In a Jan. 3 episode of his podcast Bob Saget's Here For You, Novak opened up about how Saget helped his mom feel confident that her son would be okay in L.A. when he left home to write for Saget's show Raising Dad.
"When I moved out to write on your show, I'm sure you remember, you called my mom at home. And my mom was very worried. And you said 'I'm gonna take care of him, I'm gonna make sure he's a good person, I'm gonna look out for him.' And that's what made her comfortable to send me out to L.A," Novak said.
"And then when I got there, you were at the clubs every right!" he joked. "You did not, on the face of it, seem to be a good influence at the beginning, but you were, because of your heart."
Josh Radnor
Radnor and Saget shared a special bond, with the latter narrating all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother as the future Ted Mosby. In a series of tweets after Saget's death, Radnor (who played the younger Ted) spoke about how the Full House icon's support meant the world to him as he got his start.
"I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I'd be found out, kicked off set & sent home," Radnor wrote on Twitter. "When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right."
"This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can't overstate how meaningful his words were."
Jeffrey Gurian
Speaking with Pix 11 the day after Saget died, the comedian said his last conversation with Saget exemplified his thoughtfulness.
"He sent me a message when I was in the hospital with COVID double pneumonia. That's the kind of guy he was," Gurian said of their last chat in spring 2020.
"My last interview with him was at Madison Square Garden when he came out for the Garden of Laughs [a benefit for children in need]," he continued. "Bob would always come out when there was a charity involved, not only for scleroderma, which was his favorite charity, but for anything where people needed him. He just wanted to go out and make people laugh."
"He was literally one of the nicest guys in show business. I've been covering the scene for more than 20 years and Bob was really a one of a kind."
Charitable Works
Saget dedicated his off-screen time to raising money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), an organization he teamed with in the late 1980s and got even more involved with after his sister's diagnosis and death in the early '90s. Between the production of his made-for-TV film about the disease, For Hope, and the SRF's annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine fundraiser (right, in 2006), he helped raise awareness and $25 million for research.
His charity work was done quietly, too: following his death, CNN's Jake Tapper remembered his work with Homes for Our Troops, and how Saget had most recently donated six one-on-one Zoom calls as part of an auction for the organization.