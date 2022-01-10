'Most Happy Helping Others': What Stars Have Said About Bob Saget Being a Caring Friend

The Saturday Night Live star revealed that the America's Funniest Home Videos host was there for him during a dark time in his younger years.

"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson said in a statement.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he shared of Saget. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."